Daniil Medvedev rubbishes strange Stefanos Tsitsipas ATP Finals claim

Daniil Medvedev says he disagrees with Stefanos Tsitsipas’ strange claim that winning the ATP Finals is a bigger achievement than winning a Slam.

Tsitsipas, who has won the Tour Finals in 2019 but he is still awaiting his first major. He has reached two Grand Slam finals, though, at Roland Garros and the Australian Open, but lost both to Novak Djokovic.

He caused a bit of surprise last week when he claimed, then, that the ATP Finals is actually the bigger accolade of the two.

Medvedev has won both a Major – the 2021 US Open – and the ATP Finals, and he says he has a very clear opinion on which achievement was bigger.

Q. Andrey, what is the ATP Finals for you? Danya has won it. Andrey: Danya has won it, therefore he should give me a chance to win it too. Meddy: I did give you the chance last year. Andrey: But I didn’t win it! 😂 Meddy: You didn’t capitalize. You didn’t capitalize 😉 pic.twitter.com/pBf073p0na — Meddy Family 🐻 (@dmedvedevfans) November 11, 2023

Asked by Sofya Tartakova, Medvedev said: “I’d say a Slam. “For me, it’s harder because of five sets.

“Yes, you face only top 10 players at year-end championships, from the very first match, but still, you need to win five matches and not seven.

“It makes a difference. You may even win four matches and still win the title. Anyway, everybody is entitled to their opinion, but for me it’s a Grand Slam.”

What did Stefanos Tsitsipas say comparing Grand Slams to ATP Finals?

Essentially, Tsitsipas believes that because you play only the best in the world at the ATP Finals, that is the most difficult tournament to win.

“It’s a whole celebration,” Tsitsipas said. “The ATP Finals is a commemoration and celebration of the best of the best in our sport.

“We all gather together and we get to play against each other and focus on the fact that we are the best in the world trying to fight for this mega trophy, which is a grand prize in our sport,” said the Greek.

“It means a lot. I would consider it probably a bigger thing than a Slam, honestly. It has big prestige and it’s a very valuable asset if you’re able to conquer and win it.”

