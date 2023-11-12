Top
Daniil Medvedev - Disagrees with Stefanos Tsitsipas
ATP Tennis Players, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tennis News

Daniil Medvedev rubbishes strange Stefanos Tsitsipas ATP Finals claim


Daniil Medvedev says he disagrees with Stefanos Tsitsipas’ strange claim that winning the ATP Finals is a bigger achievement than winning a Slam.

Tsitsipas, who has won the Tour Finals in 2019 but he is still awaiting his first major. He has reached two Grand Slam finals, though, at Roland Garros and the Australian Open, but lost both to Novak Djokovic.

He caused a bit of surprise last week when he claimed, then, that the ATP Finals is actually the bigger accolade of the two.

Medvedev has won both a Major – the 2021 US Open – and the ATP Finals, and he says he has a very clear opinion on which achievement was bigger.

Asked by Sofya Tartakova, Medvedev said: “I’d say a Slam. “For me, it’s harder because of five sets.

READ NEXT: Stefanos Tsitsipas told he has ‘gone backwards’ by top analyst

“Yes, you face only top 10 players at year-end championships, from the very first match, but still, you need to win five matches and not seven.

“It makes a difference. You may even win four matches and still win the title. Anyway, everybody is entitled to their opinion, but for me it’s a Grand Slam.”

What did Stefanos Tsitsipas say comparing Grand Slams to ATP Finals?

Essentially, Tsitsipas believes that because you play only the best in the world at the ATP Finals, that is the most difficult tournament to win.

“It’s a whole celebration,” Tsitsipas said. “The ATP Finals is a commemoration and celebration of the best of the best in our sport.

“We all gather together and we get to play against each other and focus on the fact that we are the best in the world trying to fight for this mega trophy, which is a grand prize in our sport,” said the Greek.

“It means a lot. I would consider it probably a bigger thing than a Slam, honestly. It has big prestige and it’s a very valuable asset if you’re able to conquer and win it.”

READ NEXT: Paula Badosa angrily denies claims she has ‘destroyed’ Stefanos Tsitsipas’ career

 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

 Social >> FacebookTwitter & YouTube

 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner 


By
0

Michael Graham, Tennishead.net Editor, has been a professional sports journalist for his whole career and is especially passionate about tennis. He's been the Editor of Tennishead.net for over 5 years and loves watching live tennis by visiting as many tournaments as possible. Michael specialises in writing in-depth features about the ATP & WTA tours.