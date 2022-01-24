Daniil Medvedev ‘needs to step up’ urges John McEnroe after Australian Open struggle

Daniil Medvedev overcame a tough opponent in the Australian Open fourth round as he ousted serve-volleying rarity Maxime Cressy in four sets.

The throwback style of the French-American was a stark contrast to Medvedev’s now trademark approach of sitting deep in the court to chase down balls.

Seven-time Slam champion John McEnroe is a big fan of Medvedev, and sympathised with the tough challenge that Cressy presented.

“Maxime Cressy is like a dinosaur in tennis terms, to the point where a frustrated Medvedev said “this is so boring!”” McEnroe told Eurosport.

“When you look at the draw, Cressy is the type of guy you don’t want to play.

“He takes the racquet out of your hands and you don’t get the rhythm you want.”

McEnroe identified with Medvedev and his stubbornness to grind away at Cressy from the back of the court.

However, he urged the US Open champion to consider shifting his tactical focus at times to counter tricky players like Cressy.

“I totally get Medvedev today, he thought he could just do enough today.

“I don’t understand, however, why he doesn’t change court positions more often.

“But listen, Daniil is a great player, he is my favourite player to watch on tour at the moment, it’s like watching a chess master, it’s awesome.

“He’s doing fine on his own without my help, but it seems to me like he’s staying too far back too often giving a guy like Cressy a lot of angles to work with.

“Sooner or later, it’s going to catch up with him and there will be some wear and tear in those legs.

“He’s running around a lot more than guys he’s beating.

“I want him to be around for another five to eight years.”

Medvedev not only struggled to defeat Cressy but was visibly and audibly irritated at various moments throughout the battle, including a heated exchange with the chair umpire.

