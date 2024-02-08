Daniil Medvedev latest star to join Carlos Alcaraz in Laver Cup’s Team Europe

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have been revealed as the two newest additions to join debutant Carlos Alcaraz in the star-studded Team Europe lineup for the 2024 Laver Cup.

The seventh edition of the tournament will take place in Berlin from September 20-22 and Bjorn Borg’s Europe will be eager to reclaim the Cup after a two-year drought.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are set to join Carlos Alcaraz on Team Europe for Laver Cup Berlin 2024. Full Tournament Ticket Packages providing the same seat for all 5 sessions go on sale on February 16 at 10:00am CET. More info: https://t.co/dCMZg2H7JQ pic.twitter.com/B7wJ7qjOyX — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) February 8, 2024

Just months after last year’s event, tournament organisers wasted little time in announcing the recruitment of Alcaraz for this year’s lineup in a bid to escalate ticket sales.

The world No.2 will be making his first appearance at the competition, though he will have a smidge of experience to draw from in Medvedev and Zverev – both past champions.

“Team Europe is super motivated to win back the Cup in Berlin,” Borg said in a press release.

“With Daniil, Sascha and Carlos on my team, I think we have an excellent chance of making that happen. The guys have had an incredible start to the year, and this is a really strong first half of our line-up. I’m thrilled to have these champions in the fold for 2024.”

Daniil Medvedev key to Europe success?

Team Europe stormed to consecutive victories in the opening four editions of the Laver Cup, which began in 2017, but have since registered disappointing outings.

Their downfall can be partially attributed to the rise in calibre on the other side of the net – Team World’s average ranking was higher at the 2023 instalment for the first time since the tournament’s inception.

But world No.3 Medvedev is one of the tour’s in form players after reaching the final of the Australian Open in January, and could be key in reclaiming the Cup.

Having not featured since he lifted the trophy with the Blues in 2021, the Russian poses an additional threat to the already jacked lineup.

