Daniil Medvedev ‘hoping to break streak’ at remaining tournaments in 2023

Daniil Medvedev has revealed his intent to win a 21st title by the end of the season, that would likely bring an end to a streak he began back in January 2018.

Medvedev won his first title in Sydney almost six years ago, and has since been on a run of winning 20 titles that have all come in different cities.

The ATP No.3 was hoping to make this 21 on Wednesday in the China Open final in Beijing, but fell just short to Jannik Sinner.

Despite this, Medvedev is hoping to continue pushing for more as he moves onto the Shanghai Masters, “I think everyone is a little bit tired. It’s the end of the season. I know that when I’m in this kind of shape, like playing finals, playing good, it’s better not to lose it.

“I’m going to come there (to Shanghai) and try to do my best. I think the balls are different. I don’t know if the courts are different. For sure I need time to adapt. I’m in good shape now. I want to continue playing good this season. It’s not over. A lot of points to try to gain.”

The Shanghai Masters are making a return after not being held since 2019, when Medvedev beat Alexander Zverev to win the title.

And the Russian is hoping to retain the title and end his streak of winning titles in different cities, “I hope that I can break that streak because I have four tournaments left to play this year and I have already won all four. I trust that I can break that streak and win one of them.”

He added, “Every tournament on a hard court, not only on hard court but especially on hard court, that I didn’t win would be happy to try to get it in my career.”

In fact four out of the five remaining tournaments Medvedev is entered into this year he has previously won, with the 27-year-old beginning his campaign in Shanghai tomorrow against Cristian Garin.

Inside the baseline…

Medvedev has had a very impressive year, and has in fact won more hard court matches than any other player on the ATP tour this season (43). He is scheduled to play in Shanghai, Vienna, Paris and at the ATP Finals (Turin) to close the year, all tournaments that he has won before. And with them all being on his favoured hard courts, it is unlikely to see how he does not regain a title for the first time in his career.

Read Next – Shanghai Masters 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

Daniil Medvedev: 20 Titles in 20 Cities

As Medvedev reveals his aim to end this streak, we at Tennishead wanted to look back at all 20 of the cities where he has been victorious:

Sydney (2018) Winston-Salem (2018) Tokyo (2018) Sofia (2019) Cincinnati (2019) St.Petersburg (2019) Shanghai (2019) Paris (2020) London – ATP Finals (2020) Marseille (2021) Mallorca (2021) Toronto (2021) New York – US Open (2021) Los Cabos (2022) Vienna (2022) Rotterdam (2023) Doha (2023) Dubai (2023) Miami (2023) Rome (2023)

Read More – Daniil Medvedev: 20 Titles in 20 Cities

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner