Daniil Medvedev ‘destroyed’ despite returning to Australian Open Semi-final

Daniil Medvedev is back into the Australian Open semi-finals after beating Hubert Hurkacz, but revealed that he found the five set battle ‘very tough physically’.

Medvedev beat the Pole, 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3 5-7 6-4, in a four hour match on Rod Laver Arena earlier today.

This is the second five set match that the former No.1 has played at the Australian Open this year, with his first against Emil Ruusuvuori being completed at 3:39am.

And it seems that this has all taken its toll on Medvedev, “I’m so destroyed right now. It’s not that I ran out of gas but I was already feeling very tough physically by the second set.”

Medvedev continued, “So I was like ‘OK I need to try and stay tough’. I broke in the fourth but then he played good and I’m not going to be tough on myself.

“In the fifth set I just concentrated and said ‘OK, I just have to try my best to do whatever I can. If I lose, I lose and I go home. That’s OK’. But, I’m happy that I managed to win.”

75 – Daniil Medvedev has claimed his 75th Grand Slam match win, becoming only the fourth player born after 1990 to achieve the feat after A. Zverev, Dimitrov and Thiem. At 75%, Medvedev holds the best win % of the four. Leader.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @DaniilMedwed @atptour pic.twitter.com/a8UP2t258w — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 24, 2024

Despite all the hurdles that he has faced, Medvedev confessed that he is still enjoying himself in Melbourne, “It’s all fine. Four in the morning was a tough situation. I like this tournament, I had some tough moments, for sure. But I’m happy to be here.”

Medvedev has reached two finals at the Australian Open before, and will be looking to reach a third on Friday when he plays either Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev.

Inside the baseline…

It does feel as though Daniil Medvedev is going slightly under the radar at this year’s Australian Open, which will probably suit the Russian as there is less pressure on him. Fans of Medvedev will be hoping that he can recover in time for Friday, as he will need to be on top form against whoever wins the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

