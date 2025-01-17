Danielle Collins ‘big fat paycheck’ comment sparks controversy

Danielle Collins stirred controversy at the Australian Open following her second-round victory over Australia’s Destanee Aiava, which prompted Novak Djokovic to support her amid personal challenges and a reversed retirement decision.

The match, which Collins won 7-6, 4-6, 6-2, was marked by tension as the crowd expressed their displeasure. In response to the boos, Collins blew kisses and sarcastically thanked the crowd for her “big fat paycheck,” quipping that the energy—positive or negative—motivates her to perform.

Her comment drew mixed reactions. While sportscaster Tony Jones labeled her behavior “bratty and inappropriate,” Novak Djokovic offered a different perspective. “I like her even more after that,” Djokovic said, describing Collins’ response as funny and adding, “Tennis could loosen up a little bit and allow players to show their personalities more.”

Collins has faced significant personal challenges, including battles with rheumatoid arthritis and endometriosis, which led her to consider retirement at the end of the previous season. However, due to ongoing health concerns affecting her plans to start a family, she postponed retirement and returned to competition for the 2025 season.

Collins’ journey at the Australian Open continues as she balances public scrutiny, her health challenges, and her decision to extend her tennis career.

Danielle Collins says the best thing about being a professional athlete is that the people that hate her pay her bills:

“Every person that bought a ticket to come heckle me, it’s all going towards the Danielle Collins Fund. Bring it on.” 😂

pic.twitter.com/3bICBAYSLb

— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 16, 2025

Inside the Baseline…

Danielle Collins never shies away from making headlines, and her latest Australian Open moment is a reminder of why she’s one of the most talked-about players in the sport. Her fiery response to a hostile crowd, paired with Novak Djokovic’s surprising show of support, adds another layer to her bold persona. Whether you love her or not, Collins’ unapologetic attitude and resilience in overcoming health struggles make her a fascinating figure on and off the court. She’s a player who thrives on the intensity of the moment, and that’s exactly what keeps tennis fans glued to her every move.

READ NEXT: Wilson launches Clash v3, redefining performance and comfort

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner