Dan Evans ‘extremely disappointed’ to withdraw from Davis Cup as Great Britain face major setback

Dan Evans has withdrawn from Great Britain’s Davis Cup Finals team, with British No.1 Cameron Norrie also an injury concern ahead of the quarter-final tie with Novak Djokovic’s Serbia.

Evans had picked up an injury in the first round of the Vienna Open last week, pulling up after leading 4-1 in the first set against seventh seed Frances Tiafoe.

It appeared that Evans was holding his right calf when retiring from the match, and now the 33-year-old has revealed that it has effectively brought an end to his 2023 season.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the injury sustained in Vienna, I will not be fit to compete at the Davis Cup finals in a couple of weeks,” said Dan Evans in a statement on Instagram. I am extremely disappointed but wish the rest of the GB team all the very best in Malaga. I will be working hard with my support team to get back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Evans had played a major part in Great Britain’s qualification to the knockout stages, having won his two singles rubbers and a tense decisive doubles contest alongside Neal Skupski against France.

So much so, that the aforementioned Djokovic had singled out Evans as a threat for Serbia in the quarter-finals, but that threat will no longer be present for the 10-time champions.

Great Britain’s squad now consists of Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Neal Skupski, but there are also concerns for the British No.1’s fitness.

Norrie retired after only seven games in his doubles match in Vienna due to a knee issue and has since withdrawn from the Paris Masters.

Whether the out-of-form Brit will be able to return in time for Britain’s Davis Cup tie with Serbia is still unknown, however if Norrie has to pull out it will be Murray who will meet his old rival Djokovic in the No.1 singles rubber.

Great Britain take on Serbia in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in Malaga on Thursday 23rd November.

