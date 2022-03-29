Top
Andy Murray Jamie Murray Joe Salisbury ATP world number ones
Andy Murray, ATP Tennis Players, British Tennis Players, Tennis News, Tennis Tournaments

‘Crazy and special’ – Joe Salisbury joins Jamie and Andy Murray to become third ever British ATP world number one

0 Shares

Joe Salisbury will become the third Brit to be ATP world number one after the Miami Open, joining brothers Jamie and Andy Murray.

The 29-year-old will top the rankings when they update on Monday, closely followed by partner Rajeev Ram, 38, as the pair overtake world number one Mate Pavic and third ranked Nikola Mektic.

The top-seeded Croatian pair lost to Rohan Bopanna and singles number 14 Denis Shapovalov in the last 16, while Salisbury and Ram advanced to the quarter-finals by ousting Feliciano Lopez and singles number five Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 7-6 (7-2).

Salisbury said after being told the rankings news: “It seems a bit crazy, to be honest.

“But yeah, so happy.

“This week, we’re focusing on doing as well as we can, trying to win this tournament in Miami.

“What we’ve done as a team, with Rajeev (Ram), to be number one in the team rankings as well now, it’s pretty special.”

The British-American duo have won five ATP tour level titles together including two Slams at the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 US Open.

 

ATP doubles rankings before Miami Open 2022

(Above) ATP doubles rankings prior to Miami Open (Below) Projected ATP doubles rankings after Miami Open at time of publication

 

Projected ATP doubles rankings after Miami Open 2022

Sources: atptour.com and live-tennis.eu

 

Mektic and Pavic could fall further after Miami concludes depending on how far fifth and sixth ranked partners Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers fair the rest of the event.

Should they reach the final both would overtake Mektic to rank fourth and fifth, and if they win the tournament will also surpass Pavic to sit at third and fourth in the rankings.

Salisbury and Ram are safe in first and second but could extend their rankings lead with results in Miami.

 

Jamie Murray became the first ever British world number one in April 2016 and spent a total of nine weeks in the top spot across two spells.

Andy followed soon after in November 2016, spending 41 weeks consecutively at world number one which included him being year-end number one for 2016.

Great Britain is yet to boast a WTA world number one in singles or doubles, with three-time singles Slam champion Virginia Wade peaking at number two in 1975 as the highest-ranked British woman ever.

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner

Nick Kyrgios Miami Open 2022
WATCH: ‘They can’t do s**t!’ – Nick Kyrgios erupts at ‘the worst’ umpire in loss
Nick Kyrgios at Indian Wells
‘What a joke!’ – Nick Kyrgios suffers Miami meltdown, fumes at court conditions
Iga Swiatek Miami Open 2022
‘There is no limit!’ – Iga Swiatek confident there’s more to come after sealing 14th consecutive win
Carlos Alcaraz Stefanos Tsitsipas Miami Open 2022
‘I’ll put my soul out there’ declares Stefanos Tsitsipas on shot at US Open revenge over Carlos Alcaraz
Andy Murray Wimbledon 2021
Andy Murray considers unusual return at first grass ATP Challenger since 2004
Dominic Thiem Stan Wawrinka ATP return
WATCH: Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem train together ahead of Challenger Tour event

Andy Murray Jamie Murray Joe Salisbury ATP world number ones
0 Shares
By
0
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap