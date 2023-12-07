Coco Gauff headlines 2023 female sporting Rich List

Coco Gauff has been announced as the highest-paid female athlete this year by Sportico, with seven tennis players sitting inside the top 10.

Gauff has had a breakout year both on and off the court, having enjoyed an impressive US Open swing by winning her first Grand Slam, WTA 1000 and 500 titles.

Concrete jungle where dreams are made of…… @usopen pic.twitter.com/Zgx3mRAFkc — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 10, 2023

As a result, the American teenager received a bonus from sponsors Head and New Balance, and has signed new deals with UPS, Bose and Barker, and Tilley.

Iga Swiatek has climbed from seventh to second this year after retaining her status as year-end No.1, following winning six titles including Roland Garros and the WTA Finals.

Last year, former No.1 Naomi Osaka topped the list and while the Japanese star still features, she has fallen to No.5 in the list.

Osaka is actually the only tennis player in the top 15 that has received all of her earnings via endorsements, having missed the entire 2023 WTA season due to pregnancy.

Emma Raducanu is another player in the list whose earnings come mostly from endorsements (98.5%), with the Brit out of action since April after undergoing surgeries to both of her wrists and left ankle.

Other tennis players featuring inside the top 15 include Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Leylah Fernandez and Ons Jabeur.

Inside the baseline…

This list showcases the advantage that tennis has over other sports. Despite much more work needed to be done in terms of equality and pay, tennis is statistically proven to be the sport with the least gender pay gap. Coco Gauff leading the list comes as no surprise, with the American teenager showcasing her talents both on the court and using her voice for good off it.

Top 15 Highest-Paid Female Athletes in 2023

Although not actually a tennis player, Nelly Korda also has a link to the sport being the sister of ATP star Sebastian Korda.

Here is the top 15 list in full, that has been calculated by ‘conversations with those familiar with marketing agreements and also includes royalties, memorabilia, appearance fees, media and business tied to their celebrity’:

Rank Athlete Sport Salary/

Winnings Endorsements Total 1 Coco Gauff Tennis $6.7M $16M $22.7M 2 Iga Swiatek Tennis $9.9M $12M $21.9M 3 Eileen Gu Freestyle Skiing $27K $20M $20M 4 Emma Raducanu Tennis $238K $16M $16.2M 5 Naomi Osaka Tennis $0 $15M $15M 6 Aryna Sabalenka Tennis $8.2M $4M $12.2M 7 Elena Rybakina Tennis $5.5M $4M $9.5M 8 Jessica Pegula Tennis $6M $3M $9M 9 Simone Biles Gymnastics $0 $8.5M $8.5M 10 Nelly Korda Golf $1.4M $6.5M $7.9M 11 Alex Morgan Football $850K $6M $6.9M 12 Megan Rapinoe Football $750K $6M $6.8M 13 Leylah Fernandez Tennis $1.1M $5M $6.1M 13 Mikaela Shiffrin Skiing $1.1M $5M $6.1M 15 Ons Jabeur Tennis $3.2M $2.5M $5.7M

