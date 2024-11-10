Coco Gauff ‘happy the season is over’ after WTA Finals victory

Coco Gauff has become the youngest WTA Finals champion since 2004, after fighting back to beat Qinwen Zheng to claim record prize money.

Gauff beat the Olympic champion, 3-6 6-4 7-6(2), in over three hours to become the first American woman to win the WTA Finals singles title since Serena Williams.

However, the scoreline only tells half the story, with Gauff trailing by a break in both the second and third set, and Zheng actually had the chance to serve for the the title in the decider.

This is Gauff’s biggest title since winning the US Open last year, and she spoke to Sky Sports after the match about how she was feeling, “I’m tired first and foremost. Happy the season is over. It was a great match. Qinwen played really great tennis. I was trying my best to hang in there and never gave up.”

The 20-year-old continued, “No [I never believed that I wouldn’t win]. Sometimes you think that a little bit, but you push that thought away. I was telling myself, ‘Another point, another chance’. I’ve been in situations like this in the past and been able to turn it around, so I knew that I could do it again today.”

1 – Coco Gauff is the youngest player to win the WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova in 2004 and the youngest American since Serena Williams in 2001. Champ. #WTAFinalsRiyadh | @WTA @WTAFinalsRiyadh @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/LidJcutKt4 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) November 9, 2024

There had been some critics for Gauff following her relatively poor North American hard court swing, but has since gone onto win titles in Beijing and now the WTA Finals.

This prompted Gauff to take to social media to poke fun at her critics, “Lol safe to say I beat the bad season allegations.

“Also, I know tend to focus on “doubters/haters” but this one is really for all of my supporters! Y’all held it down for me win or lose! I thank you for that. I see you and I appreciate you. And I know some of you are a little bit petty like me so it does feel nice to silence them for a bit.”

The World No.3 added, “In all seriousness, I’m so grateful for all the support the last few weeks. Getting to win the last tournament of the season and it also being my second biggest title of my career so far is insane. Wow WTA FINALS CHAMPION.”

muah 💋💜 Also, I know tend to focus on “doubters/haters” but this one is really for all of my supporters! Ya’ll held it down for me win or lose! I thank you for that. I see you and I appreciate you. And I know some of you are a little bit petty like me so it does feel nice to… pic.twitter.com/z3rRFCsFYl — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) November 10, 2024



As a result of her victory in the Saudi capital, Gauff will take home record prize money of $4,805,000, as she now moves into the off-season ahead of 2025.

Inside the baseline…

Coco Gauff fought so, so well in that final and it just never seemed that she was out of the match despite the scoreline. This has just elevated the American’s impressive final record, having won nine out of 10 career finals, with Gauff’s only defeat coming against Iga Swiatek in the 2022 Roland Garros final. Since splitting from Brad Gilbert after the US Open, Gauff has looked like a different player with new coach Matt Daly and is likely to be a huge threat in 2025.

