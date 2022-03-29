‘My coach might scold me’ jokes Naomi Osaka despite dominant victory

Naomi Osaka has overcome Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4 to progress to the quarter-finals of the Miami Open for a second year running.

This quarter-final run in Miami and last year’s both represent the former world number one’s best result at the WTA 1000 event.

The run in Florida is a positive contrast to Indian Wells where Osaka went out in her second match in emotional fashion after being heckled by a fan, since revealing she has begun attending therapy.

Following the match with Riske, Naomi Osaka joked that her coach Wim Fisette might not be entirely satisfied with her performance despite winning in straight sets.

She told Tennis Channel: “Wim [Fisette] told me to hit heavy on [Riske’s] forehand but clearly I was playing her game because for me I have to think to hit heavy. “I just wanted to see what would happen if I just played regular, like what I wanted to do. Notice: JavaScript is required for this content. Notice: JavaScript is required for this content. “So he might scold me for that a little bit.” While Osaka is yet to drop a set in Miami, she admits that she still does not fully back herself on court. She added: “I’m not sure if I feel confident to be honest. “But, I just want to make the most of the time I have here.” Osaka faces Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins next in what will be their third career meeting. The Japanese star has won both their previous meetings in straight sets, though she knows Collins is in impressive form. “I don’t think about the past too much,” Osaka explained. “I know that she’s playing amazing right now. “Clearly it’s going to be much different this time.”

