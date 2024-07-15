Carlos Alcaraz wants to end his career ‘at the same table as the big guys’

Carlos Alcaraz has become only the second player in the Open Era to win his first four Grand Slam singles finals, joining Roger Federer after defending the Wimbledon title.

Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic, 6-2 6-2 7-6(4), to become the third youngest player to defend the Wimbledon singles title at 21-years-old.

After the match, the Spaniard reflected on achieving his childhood dream once again, “Honestly it is a dream for me winning this trophy. I did an interview when I was 11 or 12 years old and I said that my dream is to win Wimbledon so I’m repeating my dream.

“I want to keep going but obviously it is a great feeling to play in this court, to lift this amazing trophy. For me this is the most beautiful tournament, the most beautiful court, and obviously the most beautiful trophy.”

Alcaraz now has four major singles titles, after becoming only the sixth man in the Open Era to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon back-to-back.

And the world No.3 wants to keep this going and join the greats at the end of his career, “At the end of my career, I want to sit at the same table as the big guys. That’s my main goal. That’s my dream right now.

“It doesn’t matter if I have already won four Grand Slams at the age of 21. I really want to keep going. I will try to keep winning and end my career with a lot of them [Grand Slams].”

Alcaraz added, “I’m really happy with the work that I’m doing with my team. I’m really proud of myself, of all the things that I’m doing. Everything we have done already has been unbelievable, an amazing journey so far. As I said, I really want to keep going, to keep improving, to keep growing up, try to keep winning.”

21,70 – Carlos Alcaraz (21y 70d) is youngest player in the Open Era to win the Men’s Singles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in a calendar year. Champion. #Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/xWVNfAjmDL — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 14, 2024

Despite suggesting that he wants ‘to win a lot’ of major titles, Alcaraz was not willing to put a specific figure on the total number of Grand Slam titles he will end his career with.

“I don’t know what is my limit. I don’t want to think about it,” declared Alcaraz. “I just want to keep enjoying my moment, just to keep dreaming.”

He continued, “So let’s see if at the end of my career if it’s going to be 25, 30, 15, four. I don’t know. All I want to say is I want to keep enjoying it and let’s see what the future brings to me.

“It is an amazing feeling for me to be the champion here at Wimbledon back-to-back. t is great. I’m really proud and really happy about it.”

Alcaraz will now enjoy his Wimbledon victory, before turning his attention to the Paris Olympics where he is competing in singles and doubles alongside Rafael Nadal.

Inside the baseline…

It was an emphatic victory from Carlos Alcaraz, who really does feel like the best player in the world right now despite being at No.3 in the ATP rankings. It feels like the sky’s the limit for the Spaniard, but it is definitely sensible for Alcaraz to not tie himself to any specific target numbers and just enjoy the moment of being Wimbledon champion once again.

