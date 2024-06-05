Carlos Alcaraz ‘too good’ claims Stefanos Tsitsipas after defeat

Carlos Alcaraz has progressed to a second consecutive Roland Garros semi-final, after continuing his dominant head-to-head against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Alcaraz beat the Greek, 6-3 7-6(3) 6-4, in a match that lasted two hours and 18 minutes last night on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

This continued Tsitsipas‘ winless run against Alcaraz, with the world No.9 suggesting that there was ‘some voodoo stuff’ taking place in their Roland Garros quarter-final.

“There was some voodoo stuff going on today on the court,” claimed Tsitsipas. “I wasn’t able to just get the ball where I wanted. It’s really unbelievable.”

He continued, “I tend to believe that my ball quality is one of the best on the tour and every time I get to play Carlos, I feel like he delivers a shot quality that I don’t quite get against other opponents. It just brings me trouble, I feel like his shot hits deep and has a lot of top spin to it.

“I just haven’t been able to come up with something good. He, in a way, overpowers me but is also patient enough to do it in a very constructive way. I just need to get through that mental barrier. There was some voodoo stuff going on today on the court. I wasn’t able to just get the ball where I wanted. It’s really unbelievable.”

Prior to the clay court season, Tsitsipas had struggled for form in 2024, before winning his third Monte Carlo Masters title, finishing as runner-up in Barcelona and progressing to the last-eight at Roland Garros.

The best way to start clay season ✨ pic.twitter.com/vLGSSXVWYt — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) April 14, 2024

However, the 25-year-old has suggested that another defeat to Alcaraz is somewhat of a reality check for him, “I saw a great trajectory of mine being headed towards a very unique great path. I haven’t had this feeling in any Roland Garros edition that I have participated in. So my chances, yes, I won’t lie, I was confident.

“I felt more confident than I usually am. Maybe that hurt me I guess. I don’t know. I was pretty sure I could face Carlos today and maybe do something different than any other time that I have played. The kid is just too good. I can only congratulate him because he’s really playing amazing.”

Tsitsipas added, “I’ve maximised anything that I was able to try and do out on the court. I’ve maximised everything. I just need to figure this out. It’s a difficult journey. It’s not a pleasant one, for sure. Of course, I wish him the best because when I play against him, I get reminded of how much there is to get better at as a tennis player.”

With Tsitsipas now out of the tournament in singles, Alcaraz now moves onto his semi-final against Jannik Sinner, guaranteeing a first-time Roland Garros finalist.

Inside the baseline…

Stefanos Tsitsipas is certainly right when saying that he could not seem to find the court, at least in the first set and a half against Carlos Alcaraz. The Greek did manage to put up more of a fight in the latter stages of the second and the third set, but it was to no avail. Tsitsipas’ head-to-head with Alcaraz must be something of a concern for him, with the Spaniard likely to be a mainstay in the latter stages of tournaments for the foreseeable future.

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic reportedly undergoing surgery and likely to miss Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

With the head-to-head between Alcaraz and Tsitsipas getting more one-sided after last nights result in Paris, we at Tennishead have detailed all six of their meetings:

Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas: 6-0

Alcaraz beat Tsitsipas, 6-3 4-6 7-6(2) 0-6 7-6(5) (US Open 2021) Alcaraz beat Tsitsipas, 7-5 6-3 (Miami 2022) Alcaraz beat Tsitsipas, 6-4 5-7 6-2 (Barcelona 2022) Alcaraz beat Tsitsipas, 6-3 6-4 (Barcelona 2023) Alcaraz beat Tsitsipas, 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) (Roland Garros 2023) Alcaraz beat Tsitsipas, 6-3 7-6(3) 6-4 (Roland Garros 2024)

6 – Carlos Alcaraz has become the youngest player since Andy Roddick 2003 (v Xavier Malisse) to defeat a player in all his first six meetings in ATP events. Dominate. #rolandgarros | @rolandgarros @atptour pic.twitter.com/arpj8T97xG — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 4, 2024

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner