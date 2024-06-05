Novak Djokovic reportedly undergoing surgery and likely to miss Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has been reported to undergo surgery today, after withdrawing from Roland Garros due to a ‘medial meniscus tear’ in his right knee.

Djokovic came through back-to-back five set matches at Roland Garros this year, totalling over nine hours on court, and suffered the knee injury in his fourth round battle with Francisco Cerundolo.

After his victory, Djokovic revealed in the press conference that he was unsure whether he would be able to play his quarter-final match against Casper Ruud.

And this became a reality yesterday, with Djokovic confirming the details of his injury on Instagram, “I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros. I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday’s match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation.

“I wish the best of luck to the players competing this week and sincerely thank the incredible fans for all the love and continued support. See you soon. With love and gratitude, Nole.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

And it is now being reported by French newspaper L’Équipe that Djokovic is set to undergo surgery on his right knee in Paris today.

This apparent surgery is set to have a recovery time of three weeks, which would likely put Wimbledon (beginning Monday 1st July) out of the picture for Djokovic.

The 37-year-old may also have his eye on the Paris Olympics with this surgery, with the tennis tournament taking place between 27th July and 4th August.

Djokovic has been very open about his desire to obtain a first Olympic gold medal this year, and now appears to be in a race against time to get back to fitness for the Games.

Inside the baseline…

It does appear to all be happening very quickly for Novak Djokovic, with his victory over Francisco Cerundolo seeming even more impressive now. Although Wimbledon is a Grand Slam tournament, the Olympic Games are likely to be more of a goal for Djokovic this year with it potentially being his final one and a gold medal one of the only things missing from the Serbian’s trophy cabinet. Hopefully if this surgery is happening today, all goes well and Djokovic recovers in time for the Paris Games for a happy return to Stade Roland Garros.

READ NEXT: Jannik Sinner living ‘everyone’s dream’ after becoming World No.1

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner