Carlos Alcaraz ‘showing best level’ to reach maiden Australian Open Quarter-final

Carlos Alcaraz has progressed to the first Australian Open quarter-final of his career, beating Miomir Kecmanovic in comfortable fashion on Rod Laver Arena.

Alcaraz beat the Serbian, 6-4 6-4 6-0, and did not face a single break point as he continued to progress in Melbourne.

And the world No.2 was very pleased with his performance, “Today was a good match, but I pushed him to the limit on every ball and every point.

“He has played a lot of tough five-set matches before this one, so physically he probably wasn’t 100%. Every ball I pushed him to the limit, moving him side to side, taking my chances in every set and a pretty good match for myself.”

Alcaraz will move onto perhaps his toughest test so far at the Australian Open in sixth seed Alexander Zverev, who beat the Spaniard in their most recent match at the ATP Finals in Turin.

However, the Wimbledon champion believes that he will have his chances if he continues to play at his ‘best level’ against the German.

“Playing at this level I will have my chances. He has played tough five-set matches. It’s going to be tough for him as well. I hope to play a top match,” explained Alcaraz. “I love playing against Sascha, both of us bring a high level of tennis. For the crowd, it’s a great match. I’ll try to bring my best tennis.”

The 20-year-old continued, “I’m feeling better and better every day. Every match that I’ve played on Rod Laver, I’ve been feeling more comfortable, and it’s a pleasure to play here, it’s an amazing and beautiful court.

“The people in Australia are so kind so I’m enjoying playing in front of [everyone]. I’m showing my best level. It feels like home. I hope to still feel better and better every day.”

20, 262 – At 20 years and 262 days, Carlos Alcaraz is now the fourth-youngest in the Open Era to reach the men’s singles QF at each of the four GS events – older only than Boris Becker, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic. Virtuoso.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @carlosalcaraz @atptour pic.twitter.com/I02uHxoLFC — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 22, 2024

Alcaraz will take on Zverev on Wednesday, as he looks to reach the first Australian Open semi-final of his career.

Inside the baseline…

Carlos Alcaraz appears to have found his feet in Melbourne, having dropped only one set at the tournament so far. Although Alexander Zverev has the upperhand in the head-to-head with Alcaraz (4-3), it is the Spaniard who won their most recent Grand Slam match, which was on the US Open hardcourts last year.

READ NEXT: How to watch Australian Open

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner v