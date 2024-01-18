Carlos Alcaraz pleased to ‘put on a show’ in 200th tour match

Carlos Alcaraz has matched his best ever performance at the Australian Open, after beating Lorenzo Sonego to reach the third round.

Alcaraz beat the Italian, 6-4 6(3)-7 6-3 7-6(3), in an entertaining match that contained two around the net post shots from the Spaniard.

And world No.2 seemed very pleased with his performance on Rod Laver Arena, “I’m really happy with my performance today. I think both of us played such a great level, high intensity.

“Even if I lost the second set, I think I played a good game. We put on a show, both of us, making good points and some hot shots as well. It was a great match.”

It was also the 200th match of Alcaraz’s career on the main tour, with the Wimbledon champion winning an impressive 78.5% of those.

Despite the milestone achievement, the 20-year-old appeared unaware that was the case and revealed that he was looking forward to the next century.

“I didn’t know that. I’m really happy,” said Alcaraz. “I have been on the tour for two-and-a-half years. I’m looking forward to 300 now.”

How Carlos Alcaraz's first 200 matches on the Tour stack up against the greats 💪 pic.twitter.com/BmWU9xhAYO — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 18, 2024

Alcaraz will play 18-year-old wildcard Juncheng Shang in the third round, as both players look to improve their best-ever performance at the Australian Open.

Inside the baseline…

Carlos Alcaraz appears to be having a great time at the Australian Open this week, which is understandable considering he had to miss the tournament last year through injury. He is looking a real threat in Melbourne this week, dropping only the one set so far. Tennis fans will certainly be looking forward to the Spaniard’s third round match, which should be a very exciting contest against fellow young star Juncheng Shang on Saturday.

