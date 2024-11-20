Carlos Alcaraz: Nadal’s legacy is going to be eternal

Carlos Alcaraz has paid tribute to his idol Rafael Nadal, who he claims is part of the reason that he wanted to become a Grand Slam champion and World No.1.

Alcaraz was part of the Spanish team at the Davis Cup Finals last night, competing in both singles and doubles alongside Marcel Granollers.

After Nadal lost the opening tie to Botic van de Zandschulp, Alcaraz levelled things up with a singles victory over Tallon Griekspoor, before the Netherlands claimed victory in the decisive doubles rubber.

This led to an emotional farewell for Nadal, with Alcaraz praising the 22-time Grand Slam champion in the post-match press conference, claiming that his legacy is ‘almost impossible’ to follow.

“I think that he was one of the best ambassadors for tennis. His legacy is going to be eternal,” said Alcaraz. “He has been great for tennis, for this sport in general.”

The World No.3 continued, “I don’t want to think that I should continue the legacy that he has left. It is difficult, almost impossible. I will try to do my best, but right now it’s time to say just great things about Rafa and what he has done during his career.

“The way he left tennis, it is incredible. Probably he was one of the players that put tennis in the top of sport in the top of the world. So it is just great to have had Rafa in tennis and in this period in my life.”

Alcaraz continued to emphasise the importance of not comparing his career to Nadal’s, revealing that he would ‘be more than happy’ to have achieved half of his compatriots success.

“For the young people who come after him, it was a good fortune to be able to live through Rafa’s, Federer’s and Djokovic’s era, who is still playing,” the 21-year-old added. “The fight between these three gladiators. If we do not reach their level I do not want it to be a frustration. I will try to give my best every day.

“If at the end of my career, I have half of what he has done, I will leave more than happy. It’s going to be difficult to follow what these beasts have done. Rafa Nadal has been one of the great ambassadors of tennis. I don’t want to think that I have to follow his legacy. The way he has gone has been incredible. He put tennis at the top. I have lived it in an exciting way, it is difficult.

Alcaraz concluded, “My dream has always been to be number one in the world, to be a professional, to win Grand Slams. A big part of that dream has been thanks to Rafa, someone I have admired, he has shown how important life is, to be a good player and a good person. That there is no point in achievements on the court if you are not a good person and have a good environment.”

Inside the baseline…

Carlos Alcaraz’s admiration for Rafael Nadal has always been clear, and it was sad to see how disappointed he was after losing the deciding doubles match last night. Although it is understandable that fans want to see people achieve great things like ‘the big three’ did once again, Alcaraz is right that this is an unrealistic expectation and should not be the benchmark for up-and-coming players. Alcaraz has already won four major titles at the age of 21, which is extremely unprecedented as it is and should not be put under any extra pressure.

