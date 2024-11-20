Novak Djokovic ‘honoured’ to have rivalry with Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic is one of many big names to have paid tribute to the retiring Rafael Nadal, with Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Serena Williams also congratulating the Spaniard on his illustrious career.

Djokovic and Nadal have played one another more than any other ATP rivalry in the Open Era with 60 on-court meetings.

Their 60th and final meeting came at the Paris Olympic Games back in July, with Djokovic claiming his 31st victory in the head-to-head en route to winning the gold medal.

Last night saw Nadal play the final match of his career, losing in straight sets to Botic van de Zandschulp as Spain exited the Davis Cup.

After the conclusion of the tie, Nadal received an emotional ceremony on-court that included a video message from rival Djokovic.

“Your tenacity, fighting spirit, and the energy you brought to the court, the power, will be studied and will be transferred to many generations that are coming up,” said Djokovic. “I have been very honoured and thrilled to be called your rival.

“The tennis world, and indeed the sporting world, will profoundly miss the incredible energy you brought to the game. There”s so much to celebrate and cherish around your legacy.”

Djokovic was not the only player to wish Nadal well, with the now-retired Federer, Murray and Serena Williams also featuring in this video.

“Congratulations on the most incredible career, it was such a privilege to play with you but especially against you,” said Federer. “Some of my favourites memories with you are of course the 2008 Wimbledon final where you got me. I wish you all the best for what’s to come with your amazing family.”

Nadal is one of a host of many major retirements in 2024, joining Murray who said farewell to the sport at the Olympics earlier this year.

“The passion and intensity you played with was something I think all tennis players aspire to, and what all tennis fans will remember you for. It has been incredible watching you,” praised Murray. “Thanks for everything, enjoy retirement mate.”

Serena Williams also took to social media to congratulate Nadal, “Congratulations on a career that most won’t dare to dream of,” “I feel so fortunate to have been able to play when you were playing and being great.

“You inspired me to be better, to play harder, to fight, to never give up, and to win more. No excuses, just play the sport. Your legacy will never die. Wow, to see your career from the beginning to today was an honour champ! Long live Rafa!”

Inside the baseline…

When someone retires you truly see how appreciated they are, and that is definitely evident in Rafael Nadal’s case. When you consider that Nadal took so many vital victories from the likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray, it says a lot when they can still look back and appreciate what a sporting great he is. It really does feel like that era is now drawing to a close, with just Djokovic left competing.

