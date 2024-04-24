Carlos Alcaraz claims he is ‘on the right track’ despite injury concerns

Carlos Alcaraz has provided an update on his fitness status, after the Spaniard was forced to withdraw from both the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz is set to play his first tournament since losing in the Miami Open quarter-finals to Grigor Dimitrov this week, as the two-time defending champion in Madrid.

The 20-year-old revealed that he had ‘an injured pronator teres’ in his right arm prior to the tournament in Monte Carlo, and has been wearing a protective sleeve on it when practicing in the Spanish capital.

I have been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play! ???? I was really looking forward to playing… See you next year! @ROLEXMCMASTERS @atptour pic.twitter.com/hQ8ANcAxPI — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) April 9, 2024

Despite this, Alcaraz has suggested that he is feeling better when speaking in his pre-tournament press conference, “I am physically better and emotionally very good.

“But I don’t want to say anything because I said I was going to play in Barcelona and in the end it was not possible. I have already trained in Madrid, I have felt good feelings and I think we are on the right track. Judging by these feelings, I think I will be able to be in the tournament.”

Alcaraz has only played three completed matches on clay this year, reaching the semi-finals in Buenos Aires back in February.

However, the world No.3 appears confident ahead of this week due to his previous success in Madrid, “I arrive without rhythm and without matches on clay.

“But playing in Madrid gives me positive energy, playing in front of my friends and my people. I have been coming to this tournament since I was five years old. Playing it is an extra motivation for me.”

Alcaraz will begin his Madrid Open title defence against the winner of Arthur Rinderknech and Alexander Shevchenko, after receiving a bye to the second round.

It is good to see Carlos Alcaraz feeling physically better, after there were concerns about the severity of his injury following back-to-back tournament withdrawals. That being said, it is all well and good saying you feel better to then comparing it to testing the right arm in a match. Without being disrespectful, given his opening opponent in Madrid, it is a good opportunity for Alcaraz to test that arm out as he is a far better player than both Arthur Rinderknech or Alexander Shevchenko.

