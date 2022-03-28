‘Carlos Alcaraz can beat Novak Djokovic and win a Slam’ asserts Brad Gilbert on coming year

Brad Gilbert backs Carlos Alcaraz should he face Novak Djokovic at a Slam this year and believes the Spanish teenager could even claim his first Major in the next four events.

The 18-year-old phenomenon produced fireworks on the ATP tour last year by reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open, claiming a maiden tour level title and winning the year-end Next Gen ATP Finals in an impressive breakthrough season.

Now ranked at a career-high 16th in the world, Alcaraz has backed up his 2021 form with another title and a first Masters 1000 semi-final already this season.

Now Gilbert, who coached Andre Agassi to six of his eight Major titles and Andy Roddick to his 2003 US Open triumph, believes the youngster could win a Slam very soon and even down 20-time Slam champion Djokovic to do it.

“I wanna see Carlos Alcaraz play [Djokovic],” Gilbert said on the Holding Court Podcast with Patrick McEnroe.

“I think Alcaraz is going to come on court and play him and think, ‘Okay, he’s not the same.’

“I think if someone has to play him in the fourth round of a Slam, if you like to bet, put a few on Alcaraz.

“He’s right there and I like his chances of winning one of the next four Slams.”

While Alcaraz has not faced Djokovic before, he has taken on another GOAT contender in his idol, 21-time Major winner Rafael Nadal, twice now.

Though the teenager lost both battles, the story of the two matches were very different.

Nadal beat Alcaraz easily 6-1, 6-2 in their first meeting at last year’s Madrid Masters, on the younger man’s 18th birthday no less.

But then the 35-year-old was pushed all the way by his compatriot in the semi-finals of Indian Wells this March, eventually winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 after more than three hours on court.

