Carlos Alcaraz believes all Australian Open semi-finalists ‘have the level’ to beat Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz may not be able to stop Novak Djokovic from winning an 11th Australian Open title, but the Spaniard believes that others have the ability to.

Alcaraz was beaten in his Australian Open quarter-final match by Alexander Zverev, 1-6 3-6 7-6(2) 4-6, and the world No.2 has revealed what he needs to improve.

“I think I had chances at 4-3 in the fourth set and I didn’t take them,” said Alcaraz. “I think I played good tennis in the fourth set, obviously not my best level but good. I didn’t take my chances, a lot of ups and downs with my level, I didn’t find a good serve and he was returning very well.”

The 20-year-old continued, “It was tough to deal with that pressure he put on me with every point on my serve. I have to improve, to work on it and let’s see in the future. It’s a shame my level today.

“It has been a good tournament for me, making the quarter-finals and playing good tennis. I am sad with my level today because I have been playing good tennis, the round before this with a lot of confidence, serving pretty well.”

Although Alcaraz admits that he missed opportunities in the fourth set, the Murcian admitted that the crowd were the only reason that he got to that point.

The Wimbledon champion trailed Zverev 5-2 in the third set, but broke back to force a tie-break that he went onto win convincingly.

“There was a fourth set because of the crowd and the way they bring energy to me is crazy,” claimed Alcaraz. “I was totally down and they didn’t stop supporting me. It was crazy.

“I wanted to thank them, to stay there, believing in me, supporting me in every ball. The comeback in the third set was thanks to them. Without them I would probably have lost in three sets.”

Tomorrow in Melbourne will see the men’s Australian Open semi-finals taking place, with Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and the aforementioned Zverev remaining.

And Alcaraz has suggested that he thinks that anyone could win the title, despite Djokovic being on a 33-match winning streak in Melbourne.

“The players in the semi-finals have the level to beat him [Djokovic],” admitted Alcaraz. “Let’s see. It’s not easy to beat Novak in a tournament but it’s even tougher at a Grand Slam.

“Jannik Sinner is playing an unbelievable game, he has not dropped a set yet, that means he has the level and the capacity to beat Novak. I am going to watch the matches of course and I think the players that are in this stage have the level to beat him.”

The Australian Open men’s singles semi-finals take place tomorrow, beginning with Djokovic against Sinner, before Medvedev battles Zverev.

Inside the baseline…

Carlos Alcaraz was convincingly beaten by Alexander Zverev yesterday evening in Melbourne, with the Murcian only really getting into the match towards the end of the third set. Novak Djokovic is definitely still the favourite to retain the Australian Open title, but based on form Jannik Sinner is likely to be his biggest threat.

