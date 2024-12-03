Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz announced as first names for 2025 Laver Cup

Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz have been announced for the 2025 Laver Cup, as they return to represent their respective teams.

Alcaraz made his debut for Team Europe at the Laver Cup in Berlin back in September, making history as the player to win the most points at one event (8).

This included winning the decisive singles rubber over the aforementioned Fritz, as Team Europe won the Laver Cup for the fifth time.

With the event set to be hosted in San Francisco next year, Alcaraz is looking forward to participating in the Laver Cup once again, “It was great being part of Team Europe at the Laver Cup in Berlin this year. To have all the players I’m used to fighting against, together on the bench supporting me, sharing the same goal – to lift the trophy – is unique. I found it really motivating.

“I loved the Laver Cup energy, the environment, the atmosphere, and I can’t wait to be part of it again in San Francisco.”

Fritz is a more experienced Laver Cup participant, with a 5-2 win-loss record, and played the event for the fourth time earlier this year.

This includes helping Team World to victories in 2022 and 2023, and now the Californian is set to make his fifth Laver Cup appearance in San Francisco, “I am pumped to represent Team World once again. The atmosphere, camaraderie, team chemistry and excitement of the Laver Cup is unlike any other tournament.

“I’m sure the energy will be amazing and hopefully the home fans will come out in force to support us in San Francisco. We really want the Laver Cup back.”

The 2025 Laver Cup will take place in San Francisco between 19th and 21st September, with Yannick Noah (Team Europe) and Andre Agassi (Team World) making their debut as captains.

A rivalry renewed 🔵🔴 Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz are the first players confirmed for the eighth edition of the Laver Cup, to be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco from September 19-21, 2025.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/HyGLbLNdVf — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) December 2, 2024

Inside the baseline…

The Laver Cup appears to be getting bigger each year, with announcements like Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz showing that top players are wanting to compete in the event. Alcaraz relished in his tournament debut earlier this year, and will no doubt do the same again in 2025, with Fritz likely to be motivated by playing in his home state.

