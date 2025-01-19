Carlos Alcaraz advances as Jack Draper retires in Melbourne

In the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz advanced after Jack Draper retired due to a hip injury. Alcaraz was leading 7-5, 6-1 when Draper withdrew from the match.

Jack Draper has faced multiple injury setbacks in recent times. In September 2024, he retired from the Japan Open quarter-final against Ugo Humbert due to an abdominal issue. Later, in December 2024, Draper withdrew from the United Cup and Davis Cup to manage a hip injury, aiming to recover in time for the Australian Open. Despite these efforts, the hip tendinitis resurfaced during his match against Alcaraz, leading to his retirement.

This match marked the second time Draper retired injured against Alcaraz, the first being at the 2023 Indian Wells tournament. However, Draper has demonstrated his capability to challenge Alcaraz, having defeated him on grass and taking a set off him in Basel.

With this victory, Alcaraz advances to the quarter-finals, where he is set to face Novak Djokovic. Djokovic secured his spot by defeating Jiri Lehecka in straight sets. This upcoming match will be their eighth meeting, with Djokovic currently leading their head-to-head 4-3, including a win in the final of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Alcaraz expressed sympathy for Draper’s situation, stating, “It is not the way which I want to win… I wish him a speedy recovery.” Draper’s retirement marked the end of British participation in the singles draws of the tournament. Alcaraz aims to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam in the Open era.

Inside the Baseline…

Carlos Alcaraz’s fourth-round victory over Jack Draper at the Australian Open felt more like a somber pause than a triumph. Draper’s hip injury cut short what had the makings of a compelling showdown, leaving us with only glimpses of his potential to trouble the world No. 1. The Brit’s raw power and lefty finesse are undeniable, but his recurring injuries continue to halt his momentum just as it starts to build. For Alcaraz, this wasn’t a victory to relish. It was a match that lacked the intensity he thrives on.

