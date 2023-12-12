Cameron Norrie ‘wants more’ after ‘disappointing finish’ to the year

Cameron Norrie lost six of his last seven matches in 2023, and the British No.1 is hoping for an improvement heading into the upcoming season.

Norrie played his last match at the Davis Cup, losing in straight sets to world No.1 Novak Djokovic, confirming that Great Britain were knocked out at the quarter-final stage.

However, the season started off in much better fashion for the No.18, having gone unbeaten at the United Cup and reaching three ATP Finals, being victorious in Rio de Janeiro after defeating Carlos Alcaraz.

Following reaching the quarter-finals at Indian Wells in March, Norrie did not win more than two consecutive matches in the remainder of the season.

And Norrie has reflected on the ebbs and flows of 2023, “It was still disappointing for me to finish the year how I did, but still a lot of positives to take.

“There was a lot of good stuff, a lot of learning obviously, but still got a title in Rio and I think that was the big highlight for me. I always want more, I’m still hungry. Still a lot of work to do and a lot of things to work on in pre-season. But yeah I’m going to be as ready as I can be.”

Heading into the off-season, Norrie has revealed some of his goals for next year, “There’s a lot of things that I would like to achieve.”

Norrie continued, “I want to play well at the biggest tournaments and keep learning and keep going for it. I know I have got it in me to win some big tournaments. I have done that already but keep going with it.

“I have got three weeks pre-season. I would like for it to be a bit longer but it is what it is. I’m going to go there, work as hard as I can, and I have a great team around me, so getting as ready as I can for the first match.”

Norrie will begin next season at the aforementioned United Cup against Alex de Minaur on 29th December, and he has spoken about how the British team dynamic.

“All of us are pretty good friends, we all get along really well,” revealed Norrie. “The Davis Cup has been really good for us and we can look forward to a good Olympics next year. A lot to look forward to for all of us and I am excited for Davis Cup as well next year.”

Inside the baseline…

Norrie has become known for his consistency in recent years, however that was not the case in the second half of the 2023 season or at the Grand Slams, where he did not surpass the third round. It did seem like Norrie was carrying some injury struggles into the latter stages of the season, so this time away from the matchcourt should be good for the British No.1, as it will enable him to head into next year feeling fresh.

