Netflix announce blockbuster Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz Las Vegas exhibition

Streaming giant Netflix has announced its first foray into live tennis with the announcement of the first Netflix Slam, which will feature Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

They will stream a special exhibition match between the two Spaniards from Las Vegas on March 3 and will have both English and Spanish options for commentary.

The event, which will take place at the 12,000 Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will also feature other matches and players which are yet to be announced.

“I’m thrilled that with The Netflix Slam, we can give our global audience an opportunity to watch two tennis greats battle each other in a one-of-a-kind live event,” said Gabe Spitzer of Netflix.

“A legend like Rafa and a champion like Carlos together on the court, along with tons of other action, promises to be a live show fans won’t want to miss.”

“We anticipate The Netflix Slam at Mandalay Bay will be one of the most entertaining events of the year,” added Lance Evans, Senior Vice President of Sports and Sponsorship at MGM Resorts International, who are co-producing the event.

“Tennis fans worldwide will be treated to an unforgettable experience as two of the sport’s elite champions compete in the sports capital of the world.”

Rafael Nadal. Carlos Alcaraz. Two tennis superstars. One epic matchup served LIVE on Netflix. The Netflix Slam 🎾 March 3 pic.twitter.com/Biri3BuF8L — Netflix (@netflix) December 11, 2023

Rafael Nadal ‘very excited’ about Carlos Alcaraz event

Carlos Alcaraz has had to live with the ‘next Rafael Nadal’ moniker ever since he came to the notice of the tennis audience, although he has proven himself very much a champion in his own right.

He has won both the US Open and Wimbledon as well as already reaching world number one, and he has done it with a very distinct game that is very different to that of Nadal’s.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world,” said Nadal.

“I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz said in a statement: “I’m honoured and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas.

“He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3.”

