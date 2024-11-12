BJK Cup Finals 2024 Preview: How does the ‘Tennis World Cup’ work?
We are now entering team event season, as the 2024 Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup Finals sees players fight for their respective nations.
And we, at Tennishead, have all everything you need to know about the ‘World Cup of Tennis’:
What is the Billie Jean King Cup and how does it work?
This competition began back in 1963 as the Federation Cup, and was renamed the BJK Cup in 2020 to honour the legendary pioneer and seven time winner of this event, Billie Jean King.
The BJK Cup is labelled the ‘World Cup of Tennis’ by the aforementioned King, and is split into different divisions from the World Group to Group IV in some regions.
Nations compete each year to work their way through the different groups, with the eventual goal to qualify for the BJK Cup Finals that take place at the end of each year.
This year, the BJK Cup Finals have had a format change and will take place in a straight knockout tournament rather than holding a round-robin stage to begin with.
The 12 nations competing in the Finals this year are comprised of last year’s finalists, the eight winners from the qualifying round that took place earlier this year, the host nation and a wildcard awarded by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).
With the competition now in a knockout format, the top four seeded nations receive an automatic bye to the quarter-finals and await the winners of the four first round ties.
Each tie will consists of a maximum of three matches, with two singles rubbers kicking things off, before a potential deciding doubles match if the tie is level.
Five things you need to know about the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals! 👀
Read more here 👉 https://t.co/2gLLSteiAy pic.twitter.com/O6z3BlziXy
— Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 8, 2024
When are the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?
The BJK Cup Finals get underway on Wednesday 13th November, with the opening tie between Spain and Poland taking place at 5pm local time (4pm GMT).
First round ties will take place until Friday 15th November, with the subsequent rounds to follow.
The event will reach its climax the following week on Wednesday 20th November, and the final will also take place at 5pm local time to crown the champions of the tennis world.
Where are the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals held?
The BJK Cup Finals were originally supposed to be held in Seville once again, but earlier this year it was announced that they would be relocated to the nearby Spanish city of Malaga at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena.
As usual, the event will be held on indoor hard courts and the venue in Malaga can seat up to 11,300 spectators.
This venue will also host the upcoming Davis Cup Finals, with the two events set to overlap in the latter stages.
Centre court’s looking 🔥#BJKCup Finals, 13-20 November. pic.twitter.com/b8xNUytz3I
— Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 11, 2024
Who is playing at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?
The BJK Cup Finals have a stacked lineup once again this year, with defending champions Canada as the top seeds.
Leylah Fernandez once again leads the line for the Canadian’s, and is supported by the in-form Rebecca Marino, teenage star Marina Stakusic and World No.3 doubles player Gabriela Dabrowski as they look to defend their title.
“We made history!” 🇨🇦
Will Canada defend their title when the Billie Jean King Cup Finals come to Malaga in November? #BJKCup | @TennisCanada pic.twitter.com/gP2VKZA9h5
— Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) September 6, 2024
Canada could face Great Britain in the quarter-finals, who have Emma Raducanu returning to action.
Raducanu was the star in Britain’s qualifier tie against France earlier this year, but has faced a recent battle with a foot injury that forced her to withdraw from the majority of the Asian swing.
Poland are part of the opening tie at the BJK Cup Finals this year against Spain, and have five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek as part of their squad after missing the event in both 2022 and 2023.
Swiatek was in Riyadh for the WTA Finals last week, and will now look to lead Poland to their first BJK Cup title in history.
However, the Polish side may have their work cut out for them in the first round against a Spanish squad headlined by World No.12 Paula Badosa.
Malaga, we are here 💜
The #BJKCup Finals start tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/kDzYQ8jYzR
— Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 12, 2024
The USA are the most successful nation in this competition’s history, but have been less of a factor in recent years due to relatively underpar performances.
They will be without Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro in Malaga, but do have Danielle Collins, who recently overturned her decision to retire at the end of the year and will continue playing in 2025.
Jasmine Paolini was part of a surprise Italian team to reach the final in Seville last year, but has gone onto have a huge breakout season after reaching both the Roland Garros and Wimbledon singles finals, as well as winning Olympic gold in Paris with Sara Errani.
This has enabled Paolini to reach the top 10 in both singles and doubles, as the Italian’s look to go one better than last year with an identical squad.
Save the dates in your diary for your nations’ tie 🗒️
The 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals schedule is here 👇#BJKCup pic.twitter.com/hNgcpeBDdp
— Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) May 13, 2024
Here is the full lineup of squads set to compete in Malaga over the next week:
Germany vs Great Britain (Winner to play Canada)
|Germany
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Laura Siegemund
|84
|21
|Jule Niemeier
|92
|562
|Tatjana Maria
|101
|1040
|Eva Lys
|130
|–
|Anna-Lena Friedsam
|440
|245
|Captain: Rainer Schüttler
|Great Britain
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Katie Boulter
|24
|289
|Emma Raducanu
|58
|–
|Harriet Dart
|88
|61
|Heather Watson
|140
|57
|Olivia Nicholls
|–
|39
|Captain: Anne Keothavong
|Canada
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Leylah Fernandez
|31
|32
|Rebecca Marino
|103
|210
|Marina Stakusic
|127
|559
|Gabriela Dabrowski
|–
|3
|Captain: Heidi El Tabakh
Slovakia vs USA (Winner to play Australia)
|Slovakia
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Rebecca Šramková
|43
|–
|Anna Karolína Schmiedlová
|110
|1053
|Viktória Hrunčáková
|241
|159
|Renáta Jamrichová
|375
|–
|Tereza Mihalíková
|–
|42
|Captain: Matej Lipták
|United States
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Danielle Collins
|11
|527
|Peyton Stearns
|48
|120
|Ashlyn Krueger
|65
|71
|Taylor Townsend
|69
|5
|Caroline Dolehide
|82
|14
|Captain: Lindsay Davenport
|Australia
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Ajla Tomljanović
|85
|444
|Olivia Gadecki
|90
|102
|Kimberly Birrell
|115
|204
|Daria Saville
|120
|229
|Ellen Perez
|–
|13
|Captain: Samantha Stosur
Spain vs Poland (Winner to play Czechia)
|Spain
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Paula Badosa
|12
|179
|Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro
|55
|1447
|Nuria Parrizas Diaz
|98
|1138
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|106
|46
|Marina Bassols Ribera
|155
|953
|Captain: Anabel Medina Garrigues
|Poland
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Iga Świątek
|2
|–
|Magdalena Fręch
|25
|613
|Magda Linette
|38
|75
|Maja Chwalińska
|165
|183
|Katarzyna Kawa
|258
|93
|Captain: Dawid Celt
|Czech Republic
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Linda Nosková
|26
|65
|Marie Bouzková
|45
|49
|Kateřina Siniaková
|46
|1
|Sára Bejlek
|142
|–
|Dominika Šalková
|164
|281
|Captain: Petr Pála
Japan vs Romania (Winner to play Romania)
|Japan
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Moyuka Uchijima
|56
|114
|Ena Shibahara
|135
|41
|Nao Hibino
|152
|122
|Eri Hozumi
|–
|45
|Shuko Aoyama
|–
|47
|Captain: Ai Sugiyama
|Romania
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Jaqueline Cristian
|73
|219
|Anca Todoni
|113
|295
|Ana Bogdan
|116
|405
|Elena-Gabriela Ruse
|128
|62
|Monica Niculescu
|–
|33
|Captain: Horia Tecău
|Italy
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Jasmine Paolini
|4
|10
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|54
|132
|Lucia Bronzetti
|78
|278
|Sara Errani
|105
|8
|Martina Trevisan
|126
|338
|Captain: Tathiana Garbin
SR – Singles Ranking
DR – Doubles Ranking
Are there any ranking points or prize money on offer at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?
The BJK Cup Finals do not offer ranking points for players, but there is prize money on offer with a total pot of $9.6million for players to fight for in Malaga.
Here is how each nation can get a share of that:
|Round
|Prize Money*
|Champions
|$2,400,000
|Runners-up
|$1,400,000
|Semi-finals
|$960,000
|Quarter-finals
|$520,000
|Finals First Round
|$450,000
*Split between the members of the team
Previous winners of the Billie Jean King Cup
The United States of America are the most successful nation in BJK Cup history with 18 titles, but have failed to reach the final since 2018.
And last year there was a new name on the trophy, as Canada claimed a historic first BJK Cup Finals title in Malaga.
Led by former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and breakout teenage star Marina Stakusic, Canada overcame Italy in the final.
Here are all of the champions from the past 10 editions of the event:
|Year
|Location
|Winner
|2013
|Cagliari, Italy
|Italy (4)
|2014
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Czech Republic (8)
|2015
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Czech Republic (9)
|2016
|Strasbourg, France
|Czech Republic (10)
|2017
|Minsk, Belarus
|USA (18)
|2018
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Czech Republic (11)
|2019
|Perth, Australia
|France (3)
|2020-2021
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Russian Tennis Federation (5)
|2022
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Switzerland
|2023
|Seville, Spain
|Canada
How can you watch the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?
You can watch the BJK Cup Finals on Tennis Channel International, with all of Great Britain’s ties also available on the BBC iPlayer.
For more information on how to watch the Malaga Finals in your location, visit the official event website here.
READ MORE – Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the ATP Finals and Billie Jean King Cup Finals!
Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB
Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
Read >> World’s best tennis magazine
Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner