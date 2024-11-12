Top
BJK Cup Finals 2024 Preview: How does the ‘Tennis World Cup’ work?


We are now entering team event season, as the 2024 Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup Finals sees players fight for their respective nations.

And we, at Tennishead, have all everything you need to know about the ‘World Cup of Tennis’:

What is the Billie Jean King Cup and how does it work?

This competition began back in 1963 as the Federation Cup, and was renamed the BJK Cup in 2020 to honour the legendary pioneer and seven time winner of this event, Billie Jean King.

The BJK Cup is labelled the ‘World Cup of Tennis’ by the aforementioned King, and is split into different divisions from the World Group to Group IV in some regions.

Nations compete each year to work their way through the different groups, with the eventual goal to qualify for the BJK Cup Finals that take place at the end of each year.

This year, the BJK Cup Finals have had a format change and will take place in a straight knockout tournament rather than holding a round-robin stage to begin with.

The 12 nations competing in the Finals this year are comprised of last year’s finalists, the eight winners from the qualifying round that took place earlier this year, the host nation and a wildcard awarded by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

With the competition now in a knockout format, the top four seeded nations receive an automatic bye to the quarter-finals and await the winners of the four first round ties.

Each tie will consists of a maximum of three matches, with two singles rubbers kicking things off, before a potential deciding doubles match if the tie is level.

When are the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

The BJK Cup Finals get underway on Wednesday 13th November, with the opening tie between Spain and Poland taking place at 5pm local time (4pm GMT).

First round ties will take place until Friday 15th November, with the subsequent rounds to follow.

The event will reach its climax the following week on Wednesday 20th November, and the final will also take place at 5pm local time to crown the champions of the tennis world.

Where are the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals held?

The BJK Cup Finals were originally supposed to be held in Seville once again, but earlier this year it was announced that they would be relocated to the nearby Spanish city of Malaga at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena.

As usual, the event will be held on indoor hard courts and the venue in Malaga can seat up to 11,300 spectators.

This venue will also host the upcoming Davis Cup Finals, with the two events set to overlap in the latter stages.

Who is playing at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

The BJK Cup Finals have a stacked lineup once again this year, with defending champions Canada as the top seeds.

Leylah Fernandez once again leads the line for the Canadian’s, and is supported by the in-form Rebecca Marino, teenage star Marina Stakusic and World No.3 doubles player Gabriela Dabrowski as they look to defend their title.

Canada could face Great Britain in the quarter-finals, who have Emma Raducanu returning to action.

Raducanu was the star in Britain’s qualifier tie against France earlier this year, but has faced a recent battle with a foot injury that forced her to withdraw from the majority of the Asian swing.

Poland are part of the opening tie at the BJK Cup Finals this year against Spain, and have five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek as part of their squad after missing the event in both 2022 and 2023.

Swiatek was in Riyadh for the WTA Finals last week, and will now look to lead Poland to their first BJK Cup title in history.

However, the Polish side may have their work cut out for them in the first round against a Spanish squad headlined by World No.12 Paula Badosa.

The USA are the most successful nation in this competition’s history, but have been less of a factor in recent years due to relatively underpar performances.

They will be without Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro in Malaga, but do have Danielle Collins, who recently overturned her decision to retire at the end of the year and will continue playing in 2025.

Jasmine Paolini was part of a surprise Italian team to reach the final in Seville last year, but has gone onto have a huge breakout season after reaching both the Roland Garros and Wimbledon singles finals, as well as winning Olympic gold in Paris with Sara Errani.

This has enabled Paolini to reach the top 10 in both singles and doubles, as the Italian’s look to go one better than last year with an identical squad.

Here is the full lineup of squads set to compete in Malaga over the next week:

Germany vs Great Britain (Winner to play Canada)

Germany
PlayerSRDR
Laura Siegemund8421
Jule Niemeier92562
Tatjana Maria1011040
Eva Lys130
Anna-Lena Friedsam440245
Captain: Rainer Schüttler

 

Great Britain
PlayerSRDR
Katie Boulter24289
Emma Raducanu58
Harriet Dart8861
Heather Watson14057
Olivia Nicholls39
Captain: Anne Keothavong

 

Canada
PlayerSRDR
Leylah Fernandez3132
Rebecca Marino103210
Marina Stakusic127559
Gabriela Dabrowski3
Captain: Heidi El Tabakh

 

Slovakia vs USA (Winner to play Australia)

Slovakia
PlayerSRDR
Rebecca Šramková43
Anna Karolína Schmiedlová1101053
Viktória Hrunčáková241159
Renáta Jamrichová375
Tereza Mihalíková42
Captain: Matej Lipták

 

United States
PlayerSRDR
Danielle Collins11527
Peyton Stearns48120
Ashlyn Krueger6571
Taylor Townsend695
Caroline Dolehide8214
Captain: Lindsay Davenport

 

Australia
PlayerSRDR
Ajla Tomljanović85444
Olivia Gadecki90102
Kimberly Birrell115204
Daria Saville120229
Ellen Perez13
Captain: Samantha Stosur

 

Spain vs Poland (Winner to play Czechia)

Spain
PlayerSRDR
Paula Badosa12179
Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro551447
Nuria Parrizas Diaz981138
Sara Sorribes Tormo10646
Marina Bassols Ribera155953
Captain: Anabel Medina Garrigues

 

Poland
PlayerSRDR
Iga Świątek2
Magdalena Fręch25613
Magda Linette3875
Maja Chwalińska165183
Katarzyna Kawa25893
Captain: Dawid Celt

 

Czech Republic
PlayerSRDR
Linda Nosková2665
Marie Bouzková4549
Kateřina Siniaková461
Sára Bejlek142
Dominika Šalková164281
Captain: Petr Pála

 

Japan vs Romania (Winner to play Romania)

Japan
PlayerSRDR
Moyuka Uchijima56114
Ena Shibahara13541
Nao Hibino152122
Eri Hozumi45
Shuko Aoyama47
Captain: Ai Sugiyama

 

Romania
PlayerSRDR
Jaqueline Cristian73219
Anca Todoni113295
Ana Bogdan116405
Elena-Gabriela Ruse12862
Monica Niculescu33
Captain: Horia Tecău

 

Italy
PlayerSRDR
Jasmine Paolini410
Elisabetta Cocciaretto54132
Lucia Bronzetti78278
Sara Errani1058
Martina Trevisan126338
Captain: Tathiana Garbin

SR – Singles Ranking

DR – Doubles Ranking

Are there any ranking points or prize money on offer at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

The BJK Cup Finals do not offer ranking points for players, but there is prize money on offer with a total pot of $9.6million for players to fight for in Malaga.

Here is how each nation can get a share of that:

RoundPrize Money*
Champions$2,400,000
Runners-up $1,400,000
Semi-finals$960,000
Quarter-finals$520,000
Finals First Round $450,000

*Split between the members of the team

Previous winners of the Billie Jean King Cup 

The United States of America are the most successful nation in BJK Cup history with 18 titles, but have failed to reach the final since 2018.

And last year there was a new name on the trophy, as Canada claimed a historic first BJK Cup Finals title in Malaga.

Led by former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and breakout teenage star Marina Stakusic, Canada overcame Italy in the final.

Here are all of the champions from the past 10 editions of the event:

YearLocationWinner
2013Cagliari, Italy Italy (4)
2014Prague, Czech RepublicCzech Republic (8)
2015Prague, Czech RepublicCzech Republic (9)
2016Strasbourg, FranceCzech Republic (10)
2017Minsk, BelarusUSA (18)
2018Prague, Czech RepublicCzech Republic (11)
2019Perth, AustraliaFrance (3)
2020-2021Prague, Czech RepublicRussian Tennis Federation (5)
2022Glasgow, ScotlandSwitzerland 
2023Seville, Spain Canada 

 

How can you watch the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

You can watch the BJK Cup Finals on Tennis Channel International, with all of Great Britain’s ties also available on the BBC iPlayer.

For more information on how to watch the Malaga Finals in your location, visit the official event website here.

By
0

Matthew Johns, Tennishead Writer, is a professional tennis journalist with a specialist degree in Sports Journalism. He's a keen tennis player having represented his local club and University plus he's also a qualified tennis coach. Matthew has a deep knowledge of tennis especially the ATP Tour and thrives on breaking big tennis news stories for Tennishead.