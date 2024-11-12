BJK Cup Finals 2024 Preview: How does the ‘Tennis World Cup’ work?

We are now entering team event season, as the 2024 Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup Finals sees players fight for their respective nations.

And we, at Tennishead, have all everything you need to know about the ‘World Cup of Tennis’:

What is the Billie Jean King Cup and how does it work?

This competition began back in 1963 as the Federation Cup, and was renamed the BJK Cup in 2020 to honour the legendary pioneer and seven time winner of this event, Billie Jean King.

The BJK Cup is labelled the ‘World Cup of Tennis’ by the aforementioned King, and is split into different divisions from the World Group to Group IV in some regions.

Nations compete each year to work their way through the different groups, with the eventual goal to qualify for the BJK Cup Finals that take place at the end of each year.

This year, the BJK Cup Finals have had a format change and will take place in a straight knockout tournament rather than holding a round-robin stage to begin with.

The 12 nations competing in the Finals this year are comprised of last year’s finalists, the eight winners from the qualifying round that took place earlier this year, the host nation and a wildcard awarded by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

With the competition now in a knockout format, the top four seeded nations receive an automatic bye to the quarter-finals and await the winners of the four first round ties.

Each tie will consists of a maximum of three matches, with two singles rubbers kicking things off, before a potential deciding doubles match if the tie is level.

When are the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

The BJK Cup Finals get underway on Wednesday 13th November, with the opening tie between Spain and Poland taking place at 5pm local time (4pm GMT).

First round ties will take place until Friday 15th November, with the subsequent rounds to follow.

The event will reach its climax the following week on Wednesday 20th November, and the final will also take place at 5pm local time to crown the champions of the tennis world.

Where are the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals held?

The BJK Cup Finals were originally supposed to be held in Seville once again, but earlier this year it was announced that they would be relocated to the nearby Spanish city of Malaga at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena.

As usual, the event will be held on indoor hard courts and the venue in Malaga can seat up to 11,300 spectators.

This venue will also host the upcoming Davis Cup Finals, with the two events set to overlap in the latter stages.

Who is playing at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

The BJK Cup Finals have a stacked lineup once again this year, with defending champions Canada as the top seeds.

Leylah Fernandez once again leads the line for the Canadian’s, and is supported by the in-form Rebecca Marino, teenage star Marina Stakusic and World No.3 doubles player Gabriela Dabrowski as they look to defend their title.

Canada could face Great Britain in the quarter-finals, who have Emma Raducanu returning to action.

Raducanu was the star in Britain’s qualifier tie against France earlier this year, but has faced a recent battle with a foot injury that forced her to withdraw from the majority of the Asian swing.

Poland are part of the opening tie at the BJK Cup Finals this year against Spain, and have five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek as part of their squad after missing the event in both 2022 and 2023.

Swiatek was in Riyadh for the WTA Finals last week, and will now look to lead Poland to their first BJK Cup title in history.

However, the Polish side may have their work cut out for them in the first round against a Spanish squad headlined by World No.12 Paula Badosa.

The USA are the most successful nation in this competition’s history, but have been less of a factor in recent years due to relatively underpar performances.

They will be without Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro in Malaga, but do have Danielle Collins, who recently overturned her decision to retire at the end of the year and will continue playing in 2025.

Jasmine Paolini was part of a surprise Italian team to reach the final in Seville last year, but has gone onto have a huge breakout season after reaching both the Roland Garros and Wimbledon singles finals, as well as winning Olympic gold in Paris with Sara Errani.

This has enabled Paolini to reach the top 10 in both singles and doubles, as the Italian’s look to go one better than last year with an identical squad.

Here is the full lineup of squads set to compete in Malaga over the next week:

Germany vs Great Britain (Winner to play Canada)

Germany Player SR DR 84 21 92 562 101 1040 130 – 440 245 Captain: Rainer Schüttler

Great Britain Player SR DR 24 289 58 – 88 61 140 57 – 39 Captain: Anne Keothavong

Canada Player SR DR 31 32 103 210 127 559 – 3 Captain: Heidi El Tabakh

Slovakia vs USA (Winner to play Australia)

Slovakia Player SR DR 43 – 110 1053 241 159 375 – – 42 Captain: Matej Lipták

United States Player SR DR 11 527 48 120 65 71 69 5 82 14 Captain: Lindsay Davenport

Australia Player SR DR 85 444 90 102 115 204 120 229 – 13 Captain: Samantha Stosur

Spain vs Poland (Winner to play Czechia)

Spain Player SR DR 12 179 55 1447 98 1138 106 46 155 953 Captain: Anabel Medina Garrigues

Poland Player SR DR 2 – 25 613 38 75 165 183 258 93 Captain: Dawid Celt

Czech Republic Player SR DR 26 65 45 49 46 1 142 – 164 281 Captain: Petr Pála

Japan vs Romania (Winner to play Romania)

Japan Player SR DR 56 114 135 41 152 122 – 45 – 47 Captain: Ai Sugiyama

Romania Player SR DR 73 219 113 295 116 405 128 62 – 33 Captain: Horia Tecău

Italy Player SR DR 4 10 54 132 78 278 105 8 126 338 Captain: Tathiana Garbin

SR – Singles Ranking

DR – Doubles Ranking

Are there any ranking points or prize money on offer at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

The BJK Cup Finals do not offer ranking points for players, but there is prize money on offer with a total pot of $9.6million for players to fight for in Malaga.

Here is how each nation can get a share of that:

Round Prize Money* Champions $2,400,000 Runners-up $1,400,000 Semi-finals $960,000 Quarter-finals $520,000 Finals First Round $450,000

*Split between the members of the team

Previous winners of the Billie Jean King Cup

The United States of America are the most successful nation in BJK Cup history with 18 titles, but have failed to reach the final since 2018.

And last year there was a new name on the trophy, as Canada claimed a historic first BJK Cup Finals title in Malaga.

Led by former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and breakout teenage star Marina Stakusic, Canada overcame Italy in the final.

Here are all of the champions from the past 10 editions of the event:

Year Location Winner 2013 Cagliari, Italy Italy (4) 2014 Prague, Czech Republic Czech Republic (8) 2015 Prague, Czech Republic Czech Republic (9) 2016 Strasbourg, France Czech Republic (10) 2017 Minsk, Belarus USA (18) 2018 Prague, Czech Republic Czech Republic (11) 2019 Perth, Australia France (3) 2020-2021 Prague, Czech Republic Russian Tennis Federation (5) 2022 Glasgow, Scotland Switzerland 2023 Seville, Spain Canada

How can you watch the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

You can watch the BJK Cup Finals on Tennis Channel International, with all of Great Britain’s ties also available on the BBC iPlayer.

For more information on how to watch the Malaga Finals in your location, visit the official event website here.

