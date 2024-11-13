Billie Jean King Cup Finals postponed due to ‘severe weather alert’

The Billie Jean King Cup (BJK) Finals in Malaga, Spain, were supposed to get underway later today, but have now been pushed back after a severe weather alert was issued.

Malaga is hosting the event for the first time, combing both the BJK Cup and the Davis Cup that will start next week.

The BJK Cup was set to begin at 5pm local time later today for the first round tie between Poland and Spain, with five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek and World No.12 Paula Badosa leading the line for their respective nations.

However, that will no longer be the case as Spain continues to see devastating rainfall that has caused floods across the country in recent weeks.

This is now forecasted to hit the Malaga area, and now the tournament have confirmed that this tie will no longer take place today.

“Due to a severe weather alert issued by local and regional authorities, the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals first round tie between Spain and Poland, originally scheduled for today, November 13 at 5pm, has been postponed,” the BJK Cup social media said in an issued statement. “The tie will now take place on Friday, November 15, starting at 10am.

“This decision has been made based on guidance from the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

As mentioned in that statement, the Poland-Spain tie will now be moved to Friday morning, with all existing ticket holders able to use their same ticket for the rescheduled date.

The BJK Cup Finals are now scheduled to begin on Thursday morning with the tie between Japan and Romania.

Inside the baseline…

It is obviously disappointing that the Billie Jean King Cup Finals have been pushed back, but ultimately the safety of everyone in Malaga is the most important thing. We have seen the devastation that has happened across Spain in recent weeks, so it only feels right to be as precautious as possible. Hopefully everyone in Malaga can stay safe, and then we can maybe look forward to some BJK Cup Finals tennis.

