Olympic champion announces ‘miracle’ pregnancy

Belinda Bencic has announced that she is pregnant, with the Tokyo Olympic champion expecting a ‘little miracle’ with her fitness coach boyfriend, Martin Hromkovic.

Bencic last competed at the WTA 500 tournament in San Diego the week after the US Open in September, losing in the first round to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

And the world No.14 has now confirmed that she will not be playing for the foreseeable future, after announcing that she is expecting her first child.

“Expecting our little miracle soon! [followed by star emoji and baby bottle emoji]” Bencic revealed on Instagram. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

Bencic has won two WTA titles in 2023, in Adelaide and Charleston, as well as reaching the fourth round of three of the four majors.

She had been announced as part of Switzerland’s Billie Jean King Cup team for the finals taking place next week in Seville, but for obvious reasons will not be present in her nations attempt to defend the title they won in Glasgow last year.

It is also unclear as to whether the 26-year-old will be able to defend her Olympic singles title from Tokyo, with tennis at the Paris Olympics taking place on the grounds of Roland Garros between 27th July and 4th August 2024.

It seems as though this news has come as a surprise to many, with Belinda Bencic having another successful year despite struggling with injury at various stages. However, Bencic will be encouraged by the performances of returning mothers this year, with both Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki both having good runs at Grand Slam tournaments upon their return.

