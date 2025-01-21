WTA500 at Queen’s: 5 key reasons to be there when history is made

The 2025 season is in full swing down in Australia which means it’s time to plan your summer of tennis and this year brings a truly unique opportunity to watch the stars of the WTA Tour at Queen’s Club in London for the first time ever.

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz is going to have to get used to sharing the spotlight in West London from now on as the iconic Queen’s Club is opening it’s pristine grass courts to a WTA500 event.

As part of a rejig of the grass court calendar in the UK, from Monday 9 – Sunday 15 June 2025, Queen’s Club will host the world’s best female tennis players as they compete for a place in history as the champion at Queen’s as well as honing their grass court skills in advance of Wimbledon.

If that isn’t enough to tempt you, here’s Tennishead’s 5 reasons you should grab a VIP ticket now – before they’re sold out:

General admission tickets aren’t on sale yet which means the only way to guarantee the best seats today is through the LTA’s Official Hospitality Provider, Keith Prowse. For the first time in over 50 years, The Queen’s Club will host a professional women’s tournament – and you can be there from the moment the first serve hits the grass. A premium experience comes at a very accessible price point, from £275pp – but includes that same Keith Prowse award-winning service and memory making guarantee. Enjoy prime Centre Court/ Andy Murray Arena tickets, amazing culinary experiences, a bottomless bar and much much more – a whole day out in summery West Kensington. This WTA500 event will feature a ‘soon to be announced’ star-studded lineup – including Top 10 ranked players – plus lots of special surprises soon to be served.

Official Hospitality Provider to the LTA, Keith Prowse, have really upped their game for this year’s inaugural event with the launch of three luxury experience packages, all of which include the best seats in the house in this most intimate of stadiums. Fans can choose from…

Love Fifteen, including an official East Stand ticket

Following the success of the ATP week’s beloved VIP space, as well as a version at Eastbourne International in recent years, comes a hybrid of the two

Seasonal 2-course buffet, inclusive bar to fuel your day of tennis viewing

Private courtyard garden

Takeaway drinks to dip into during play

A relaxed, casual dining environment

Club Lounge, including an official East Stand ticket

On the first floor of the Southern Pavilion, a more intimate space with its own private balcony, overlooking the practice courts and rest of the iconic Queen’s Club

Seasonal 3-course plated menu, afternoon tea to enjoy in between tennis viewing and complimentary bar including takeaway beverages

Official Premium South Stand ticket included, seated directly behind the players

Private tables to suit any group size, from 2 to 10 persons

Live music

The President’s Room, including an official East Stand ticket

The only experience situated in the Queen’s Clubhouse; an exclusive, elegant space

3-course lunch, with the menu designed and delivered by the Queen’s Club head chef

Complimentary bar

Direct suite to seat access to the President’s Room balcony, with seat cushions

So don’t hang around and contact Keith Prowse – or on 0208 8437699 – to book your seat for the women’s tennis experience of a lifetime.

