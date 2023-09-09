Belinda Bencic still proud of Olympic heroics but focused on greater successes

Belinda Bencic says the Olympic gold medal that she won in Tokyo last year will always be a source of immense pride to her.

Despite making a major splash as a teenager by beating Angelique Kerber at the US Open, Bencic has found major titles hard to come by in her career so far.

What she has achieved, though, was a sensational Tokyo Olympics in 2021 which culminated in her being Markéta Vondroušová to claim a gold medal for Switzerland.

Asked if she still looked at her Olympic gold medal, Bencic, who is powered by ASICS Solution Speed FF2 shoes, joked: “Yeah, I put my timer every two hours.

“No, I mean, from time to time when I’m home, I like to look at it. Of course, like when you’re at a tournament, you don’t think about, oh, like I won the Olympics.

“Of course you’re really proud of it, but it’s in the past. You always work towards more and more and more. But sometimes it is nice, like, to take a step back and look at the pictures and then think about the experiences and kind of look at the medal. So maybe after my career I’ll doing more of often.”

Although Belinda Bencic is now best known for that Olympic gold medal in Tokyo and still takes pride at it being referenced in her introduction onto court, she does retain one bone of contention.

After all, Bencic returned home from Tokyo with two Olympic medals that year – a gold in the singles and a silver in the doubles after losing to the Czech pairing of Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková along with partner Viktorija Golubic.

“That is nice,” she said, when asked about being announced as an Olympic gold medallist. “I enjoy that.

“It’s funny, they kind of forget the doubles, you know? It’s always like Olympic gold medallist, but I’m like, no, I have silver, too!”

Belinda Bencic and ASICS

