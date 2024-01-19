Australian Open tie-break record broken as Elena Rybakina exits tournament

A Grand Slam record was broken at the Australian Open yesterday, with Anna Blinkova beating third seed Elena Rybakina in the longest tie-break in history.

Rybakina had come from a break down in the deciding set on three occasions, saving two match points in the process, to force a match tie-break (first to 10 points).

At 9-7 down, the 2022 Wimbledon champion was forced to save two consecutive match points and continue the match further.

The tie-break continued to go back-and-forth, with Rybakina saving a total of 11 match points and Blinkova saving six, before the latter finally took her opportunity.

Blinkova beat Rybakina, 6-4 4-6 7-6 (22-20), with the tie-break itself lasting 31 minutes, which is longer than either of Aryna Sabalenka’s sets today.

This broke the record that was previously held by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Andy Roddick at the 2007 Australian Open, alongside Lesia Tsurenko and Ana Bogdan at Wimbledon 2023, with those tie-breaks finishing 20-18.

As a result, world No.57 Blinkova is into the third round of the Melbourne major for the first time in her career after knocking out last year’s finalist.

The Russian described it as the best day of her life, “This day I will remember for the rest of my life. Especially on this court, with this crowd. I will never forget it. It’s the best day of my life so far.

“When I played at the French Open against Caroline [Garcia], the crowd was mostly against me, obviously. Today they were cheering me up so much. They were incredible. I loved it. My dream came true to play on Rod Laver, full of spectators. The energy was crazy.”

Blinkova revealed that she was having lots of negative thoughts after failing to convert her match point opportunities, but held her nerve in the end.