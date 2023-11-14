ATP Rankings: Draper continues climb, Ruud falls to lowest ranking since 2021

We may be into the final stretch of the 2023 season, but the ATP rankings have still shifted plenty over the past week, with an impressive result for British tennis star Jack Draper and unfamiliar territory for Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud.

It has been a very successful week for French tennis, with Ugo Humbert and Adrian Mannarino claiming victory at the two ATP events in Metz and Sofia, respectively.

As a result, Humbert has moved inside the top 20 for the first time in his career and secured his spot as French No.1 for the end of 2023.

Big Movers

Although he lost to Mannarino in the Sofia Open final, Draper is the biggest upward mover inside the top 100 this week, as he looks to return to his previous career-high after a difficult period of injuries.

It was actually the first time that Draper had ever reached a main tour ATP final, becoming the youngest Brit to do so since Andy Murray in 2009.

Draper’s impressive week in the Bulgarian capital enables him to move up 21 places in the ATP rankings to No.61, with the top 50 now well within the 21-year-old’s sights.

Other players to have achieved positive movements inside the top 100 this week are Alexander Shevchenko (+14 to No.49), Pavel Kotov (+12 to No.68), Taro Daniel (+8 to No.78), Arthur Rinderknech (+6 to No.93) and Alex Michelsen (+15 to No.99).

However, there were also some players that fared less well this week in terms of the ATP rankings, with Casper Ruud being one of those.

The Norwegian has actually only dropped four places to No.11, which is Ruud’s lowest ranking in two years, due to his ATP Finals runner-up points from last year dropping off.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has also faced this disappointment after not qualifying for this year’s ATP Finals, dropping seven places to No.29.

Other significant fallers in the ATP rankings this week were Marton Fucsovics (-6 to No.53), Alexander Vukic (-5 to No.57), Tomas Machac (-6 to No.70), Dominik Koepfer (-11 to No.82) and Hugo Gaston (-18 to No.101).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (13/11/23)

Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 17 9,945 2 Carlos Alcaraz 17 8,455 3 Daniil Medvedev 21 7,200 4 Jannik Sinner 22 5,490 5 Andrey Rublev 24 4,805 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas 23 4,235 7 Alexander Zverev 26 3,585 8 Holger Rune 22 3,460 9 Hubert Hurkacz 23 3,245 10 Taylor Fritz 26 3,100 11 Casper Ruud 24 2,825 12 Alex de Minaur 25 2,740 13 Tommy Paul 26 2,665 14 Grigor Dimitrov 23 2,570 15 Karen Khachanov 22 2,520 16 Frances Tiafoe 22 2,310 17 Ben Shelton 27 2,215 18 Cameron Norrie 25 1,940 19 Nicolas Jarry 22 1,810 20 Ugo Humbert 28 1,765

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Next week

This coming week is all about the ATP Finals, with the top eight singles and doubles players doing battle in Turin once again.

History has already been made at the iconic tournament in terms of the ATP rankings, with Novak Djokovic obtaining that all important round-robin victory to confirm his status as year-end No.1 for a record eighth time.

There are also big opportunities for the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune this week, as they did not have any points coming off their rankings from the ATP Finals last year.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour.

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1200 720 360 180 90 45 10 25 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 600 360 180 90 45 10 (25) (10) 25 (16) ATP 500 500 300 180 90 45 (20) 20 (10) ATP 250 250 150 90 45 20 (5) 12 (5)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the US Open in 2023 will have 1200 points deducted from their ranking following the 2024 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2024 tournament.

