ATP Rankings (29/07/24): Berrettini goes back-to-back, as Stan sinks further

The focus of the sporting world may currently be on the Paris Olympics, but there was also plenty of tour action last week that has seen some significant changes in the latest ATP rankings update.

Matteo Berrettini was one of the bigger upward movers last week after winning the title Gstaad, and now the Italian has gone back-to-back with a victory in Kitzbuhel for his third clay court title of the season.

The 28-year-old recently revealed his aim to become seeded for the Australian Open next year, but Berrettini may actually have an opportunity to be in one of those top 32 spots for the upcoming US Open.

As a result of his consecutive triumphs, Berrettini has risen another 10 places upto world No.40 and only has 55 points to defend ahead of the New York major.

Big Movers

There were two other main ATP Tour events taking place last week in Atlanta and Umag, with Yoshihito Nishioka and Francisco Cerundolo the respective champions.

As a consequence of Nishioka winning his first title since 2022 after beating Jordan Thompson, he is the biggest upward mover inside the top 100 this week after climbing 36 places upto No.50.

Cerundolo was the other title winner this week after beating Lorenzo Musetti in the final, with the Argentine now moving back towards his previous career-high after jumping up 11 spots to No.26.

Despite his victory, there was no rest for Cerundolo who won his opening match at the Paris Olympic Games just a day later.

The title victors are always the main talking point, but Kitzbuhel runner-up Hugo Gaston has also had an impressive week in the ATP rankings.

Gaston was visibly very emotional after losing the final to Berrettini, but the blow will surely be softened after seeing his ranking improve by 30 places to No.61.

Some of the other big upward movers in the ATP rankings this week include Jordan Thompson (+8 to No.33), Facundo Diaz Acosta (+15 to No.62), Jakub Mensik (+16 to No.65), Juncheng Shang (+16 to No.73), Yannick Hanfmann (+13 to No.103), Mattia Bellucci (+21 to No.125), Gabriel Diallo (+21 to No.148), Jerome Kym (+97 to No.181), Daniel Rincon (+55 to No.200) and Reilly Opelka (+59 to No.371).

There were also some very big drops this week, including three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka made an emphatic start to his Paris Olympic Games campaign yesterday, but is suffering in the ATP rankings after his Umag runner-up points from 2023 dropped off.

The 39-year-old Swiss has now fallen a further 40 spots in the rankings down to No.149.

Laslo Djere suffered a similar fate this week, losing 240 points from his ranking after failing to defend his Hamburg runner-up points.

The Serbian has now slipped 41 places down to No.98, his lowest ranking since 2018, and Djere’s top 100 exit is likely to be confirmed next week when he loses his Kitzbuhel semi-final points from 2023.

Other players to suffer major drops in the rankings this week are Zhizhen Zhang (-10 to No.41), Alexei Popyrin (-17 to No.63), Aleksandar Vukic (-25 to No.85), Daniel Altmaier (-16 to No.88), Cristian Garin (-9 to No.115), Luca Van Assche (-14 to No.118) and JJ Wolf (-23 to No.143).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (29/07/24)

Here is the current top 20 in the ATP rankings after last week’s action:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Jannik Sinner 18 9,570 2 Novak Djokovic 18 8,460 3 Carlos Alcaraz 17 8,130 4 Alexander Zverev 24 6,845 5 Daniil Medvedev 18 6,525 6 Alex de Minaur 24 4,185 7 Hubert Hurkacz 23 4,105 8 Andrey Rublev ↑1 24 3,885 9 Casper Ruud ↓1 23 3,880 10 Grigor Dimitrov 21 3,770 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas ↑1 24 3,705 12 Taylor Fritz ↓1 23 3,500 13 Tommy Paul 22 3,410 14 Ben Shelton 25 2,750 15 Ugo Humbert 28 2,405 16 Lorenzo Musetti ↑1 30 2,340 17 Holger Rune ↓1 24 2,300 18 Sebastian Baez 29 2,250 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime 25 2,115 20 Alejandro Tabilo ↑1 26 ma 1,918

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (29/07/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

None of the top 10 in the race to the ATP Finals in Turin competed last week, so it remains completely unchanged heading into the US hard court swing:

1. Jannik Sinner – 6200 points

2.Carlos Alcaraz – 5950 points

3. Alexander Zverev – 5115 points

4. Daniil Medvedev – 4000 points

5. Casper Ruud – 3485 points

6. Novak Djokovic – 3160 points

7. Alex de Minaur – 2905 points

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 2665 points

9. Taylor Fritz – 2530 points

10. Tommy Paul – 2475 points

Next week

Most of the focus over the coming week will be on the tennis at the Paris Olympics, where there are no ranking points on offer, but there is also an ATP 500 level event in Washington D.C.

The tournament in the US capital features Andrey Rublev, Ben Shelton, Karen Khachanov, Sebastian Korda and Frances Tiafoe as some of the top seeds, as they look to get a headstart on the hard court swing ahead of the fourth major of 2024.

The 2024 Men's Draw has arrived! 👀#MubadalaCitiDCOpen

There are also numerous Challenger level events taking place over the next week including Lexington, Porto and San Marino!

READ MORE – Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the Paris Olympics & Washington Open!

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

READ NEXT: Andy Murray claims dramatic Olympics comeback is ‘up there’ in career moments

