Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the Paris Olympics & Washington Open!

The Paris Olympics is dominating the sporting headlines at the moment, and you can watch the top tennis stars compete in the French capital as well as on the US hard courts at the Washington Open next week.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on just how you can do that:

How can you watch the Paris Olympics tennis?

The Paris Olympic signal the return of the Games to the clay, having not been held on the dirt since Barcelona 1992.

And what better place to do that than on the iconic grounds of Roland Garros, that saw Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek victorious just under two months ago.

Both Alcaraz and Swiatek are back in Paris, as they bid for their first ever medals at the Olympics.

It is actually Alcaraz’s debut Games, as he competes in both singles and doubles alongside Rafael Nadal for Spain.

Historic. Rafael Nadal & Carlos Alcaraz win their first match as a doubles pair at #Paris2024! #Olympics | #tennis pic.twitter.com/WulCxubPxQ — ITF (@ITFTennis) July 27, 2024

Nadal is a former two-time gold medallist and has dominated at Roland Garros over the years, but the 38-year-old is on a collision course to meet rival Novak Djokovic in just the second round!

Other former medallists returning to the Olympics include Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber, with both saying farewell to the sport after these Games, as well as defending champion Alexander Zverev, Kei Nishikori and Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina (Ukraine) was one of the few tennis stars that had the honour of carrying the flags for their nations at the Opening Ceremony, alongside Coco Gauff (USA), Nicolas Jarry (Chile) and Danka Kovinic (Montenegro).

LeBron James and Coco Gauff bearing the flag for Team USA in Paris 🇺🇸 👏#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/3zgSo5RY7Y — ESPN (@espn) July 26, 2024

You can watch all of the Paris Olympics tennis action on Eurosport and Discovery+ in the United Kingdom, and across some parts of Europe, with selected footage also being shown on the BBC.

In the United States of America, Peacock TV is streaming every sport and event from the French capital.

READ MORE – Tennis at the Paris Olympics 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and how does it work?

How can you watch the Washington Open (ATP/WTA 500)?

Some players elected to skip the Olympic Games in Paris this year, and instead will get a headstart on the US Open hard court swing at the only joint ATP/WTA 500 level event in Washington D.C.

Neither Coco Gauff or Dan Evans will be back to defend their titles this year, as both are competing in Paris, but the tournament still has a strong field in 2024.

Some of the top seeds in the men’s singles draw include Andrey Rublev, Ben Shelton, Karen Khachanov, Sebastian Korda and Frances Tiafoe.

The 2024 Men’s Draw has arrived! 👀#MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/TyPk3CE070 — Mubadala Citi DC Open (@mubadalacitidc) July 26, 2024

While in the women’s field, Aryna Sabalenka headlines the field as she looks to claim her first title since winning the Australian Open back in January.

However, Sabalenka will face tough competition from the likes of Daria Kasatkina, 2022 champion Liudmila Samsonova, Ons Jabeur and Victoria Azarenka.

After receiving a wildcard, Emma Raducanu will look to continue on from her run to the second week of Wimbledon, as she takes on eighth seed Elise Mertens in the first round.

The 2024 Women’s Full Draw is here ⬇️#MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/Y5TgxXLNRf — Mubadala Citi DC Open (@mubadalacitidc) July 26, 2024

You can watch the Washington Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as in other parts of Europe, or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America. The ATP tournament in the US capital will also be broadcasted on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch some hard court tennis in your location, visit either the official ATP website here or the official WTA website here.

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic claims Olympic rule is ‘not logical’ after first round thrashing

