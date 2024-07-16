ATP Rankings (15/07/24): Musetti mounts, as Berrettini bombs down

After an exhilarating fortnight of Wimbledon action the ATP rankings have had a huge update, with Italian men playing a big part in both significant upward and downward movements.

Carlos Alcaraz was the victor at SW19 after beating Novak Djokovic in the final, but the Spaniard has not moved a single point as he was the defending champion from 2023.

Although Alex de Minaur was forced to withdraw from his Wimbledon quarter-final with Djokovic, the Australian has still risen three places to a career-high ranking of No.6 after his best result at The Championships.

Big Movers

Lorenzo Musetti had an impressive two weeks at The Championships, reaching his first ever Grand Slam semi-final.

As a result, the 22-year-old has risen nine places to move back inside the top 20 at world No.15, just one spot away from his previous career-high.

However, Musetti is not actually the biggest upward mover inside the top 100 this week, with Roberto Bautista Agut being rewarded for returning to the second week of Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old Spaniard had recently dropped outside the top 100, but has now climbed a colossal 37 places to move back upto No.75.

Although Wimbledon is the main factor in ranking movements this week, there have also been some Challenger events taking place.

This is relevant when it comes to another Spaniard in Roberto Carballes Baena, who claimed his 12th Challenger title at the German clay court event in Braunschweig after beating Botic Van De Zandschulp in the final.

Consequently, the 31-year-old has lifted 10 spots in the ATP rankings up to No.54.

Job done ???? Top seed @Robertocarba93 cruises past Van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-3 to claim the Brawo Open title!#ATPChallenger | @RFETenis pic.twitter.com/2ThdKnxxeS — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) July 13, 2024

There have been numerous other significant upward movers this week including Arthur Fils (+6 to No.28), Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (+14 to No.44), Brandon Nakashima (+12 to No.53), Arthur Rinderknech (+10 to No.66), Emil Ruusuvuori (+17 to No.70), Daniel Altmaier (+9 to No.71), Zizou Bergs (+9 to No.73), Fabio Fognini (+14 to No.80), Botic Van De Zandschulp (+10 to No.87), Albert Ramos-Vinolas (+10 to No.97), Francisco Comesana (+22 to No.100) and Lloyd Harris (+17 to No.101).

It was more misery for Chris Eubanks, who was unable to defend any of his Wimbledon quarter-final points from 2023.

The American had fallen 20 places prior to Wimbledon after failing to defend his Mallorca title, and has now dropped a massive 66 places down to No.128 after his first round loss to Quentin Halys.

Matteo Berrettini is a former Wimbledon finalist, but was unable to get anywhere near that stage this year after losing to World No.1 and compatriot Jannik Sinner in the second round.

As a result, Berrettini has slipped 23 places down the rankings to No.82.

Eubanks and Berrettini were not the only people to have suffered significant drops, with Pavel Kotov (-7 to No.60), Roman Safiullin (-23 to No.67), Facundo Diaz Acosta (-10 to No.77), Hugo Gaston (-10 to No.81), Marton Fucsovics (-13 to No.83), Christopher O’Connell (-14 to No.93), David Goffin (-15 to No.98), Stan Wawrinka (-10 to No.105), Maximilian Marterer (-23 to No.108), Aslan Karatsev (-10 to No.109), Andy Murray (-10 to No.123), Harold Mayot (-16 to No.124), Michael Mmoh (-13 to No.127), Denis Shapovalov (-18 to No.139) and Daniel Elahi Galan (-39 to No.142) also doing so.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (15/07/24)

Here is the current top 20 in the ATP rankings after the past fortnight at Wimbledon, with Lorenzo Musetti closing in on a career-high:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Jannik Sinner 18 9,570 2 Novak Djokovic 18 8,460 3 Carlos Alcaraz 17 8,130 4 Alexander Zverev 25 7,015 5 Daniil Medvedev 18 6,525 6 Alex de Minaur ↑3 25 4,185 7 Hubert Hurkacz 23 4,105 8 Andrey Rublev ↓2 24 4,070 9 Casper Ruud ↓1 24 4,030 10 Grigor Dimitrov 21 3,770 11 Taylor Fritz ↑1 24 3,705 12 Stefanos Tsitsipas ↓1 23 3,615 13 Tommy Paul 23 3,410 14 Ben Shelton 25 2,750 15 Ugo Humbert ↑1 29 2,490 16 Lorenzo Musetti ↑9 31 2,330 17 Holger Rune ↓2 23 2,210 18 Felix Auger-Aliassime ↓1 24 2,075 19 Sebastian Baez ↓1 29 2,020 20 Alejandro Tabilo ↓1 25 1,918

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (15/07/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

Although Alcaraz may not have risen in the ATP Rankings, the 21-year-old has moved closer to qualification for Turin with runner-up Djokovic also making some big movements:

1. Jannik Sinner – 6200 points

2.Carlos Alcaraz (↑1) – 5950 points

3. Alexander Zverev (↓1) – 4785 points

4. Daniil Medvedev (↑1) – 4000 points

5. Casper Ruud (↓1) – 3485 points

6. Novak Djokovic (↑9) – 3160 points

7. Alex de Minaur – 2905 points

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas (↓2) – 2565 points

9. Taylor Fritz (↑3) – 2530 points

10. Tommy Paul (↑4) – 2475 points

Next week

There is no rest for tennis players after Wimbledon, as preparation turns towards the Paris Olympic Games with four main tour events taking place.

These events are on the clay of Hamburg, Bastad and Gstaad, with a grass court event also taking place in Newport, Rhode Island.

Rafael Nadal is the stand out name featuring this week at the ATP 250 tournament in Bastad, competing in both singles and doubles alongside Casper Ruud.

Other top players competing this week include Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune (Hamburg), Andrey Rublev (Bastad), Stefanos Tsitsipas and Ugo Humbert (Gstaad).

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

