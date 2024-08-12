ATP Rankings (12/08/24): Kei Nishikori catapults, as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina drops

With the Canadian Open final taking place later today, the latest ATP rankings update comes before the tournament has even concluded.

Andrey Rublev has had mixed results in 2024, including going without a win throughout the entire grass court season, but he is now into his second Masters 1000 final of the year in Montreal.

The 26-year-old had never even surpassed the third round in his five previous visits to the tournament, but has beaten the likes of World No.1 Jannik Sinner, Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Matteo Arnaldi to move one match away from the third ATP 1000 title of his career.

However, Rublev will have to surpass surprise package Alexei Popyrin, with the Australian reaching the final in his maiden main draw appearance at the tournament.

Big Movers

As a result of reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 final, Popyrin is the highest upward mover inside the top 100 this week after rising 32 places upto a career-high of No.30.

The aforementioned Matteo Arnaldi has also had a successful week in the ATP rankings after reaching the semi-finals in Montreal, with the 22-year-old increasing his chances of becoming seeded for the US Open by climbing 17 places to No.29.

Although not inside the top 100, former US Open finalist Kei Nishikori was one of the stories of the week in Montreal after becoming the lowest ranked player to reach a Masters 1000 quarter-final in 30 years.

Nishikori has been rewarded for this by jumping up a colossal 354 spots upto world No.222.

The ATP Challenger Tour has also played a big part in this weeks rankings update, after Bolivian Hugo Dellien won his second consecutive title.

As a consequence of claiming the title in Bonn, Germany, Dellien has moved back towards the top 100 after rising a further 23 places upto No.107.

There was also some British success on the Challenger scene, as Jacob Fearnley continued his fantastic transition from college tennis to the professional tour.

Just two months ago Fearnley was ranked outside the top 500, but after claiming his second Challenger title of the year the Scotsman is at a career-high of No.162.

Some of the other significant upward movers this week include Sebastian Korda (+3 to No.15), Rinky Hijikata (+9 to No.65), James Duckworth (+13 to No.67), Borna Coric (+11 to No.83), Maximilian Marterer (+11 to No.102), Coleman Wong (+17 to No.154), Vilius Gaubas (+35 to No.186) and Facundo Mena (+48 to No.195).

However, it was not a positive week for everyone, with some players unable to defend their ranking points earned last year.

One of those is Gael Monfils, with the Frenchman unable to defend any of his quarter-final points from the 2023 Canadian Open after losing in the first round to Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The 37-year-old has now fallen 12 places to No.46, with a tricky first round draw in Cincinnati against the aforementioned Popyrin before potentially playing Carlos Alcaraz.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina suffered a similar fate to Monfils this week, after the 2023 Canadian Open semi-finalist retired from his third round match against Matteo Arnaldi.

The Spaniard has now fallen outside the top 50 for the first time since 2022, after dropping 11 places down to No.53.

Some of the other casualties in the ATP rankings this week include Jiri Lehecka (-6 to No.35), Marcos Giron (-8 to No.45), Federico Coria (-7 to No.80), Adam Walton (-9 to No.95), Aleksandar Vukic (-14 to No.97), Cristian Garin (-9 to No.116), Mackenzie McDonald (-26 to No.119), Marco Trungelliti (-19 to No.142), Gabriel Diallo (-14 to No.155), Patrick Kypson (-10 to No.170), Diego Schwartzman (-22 to No.230) and Milos Raonic (-54 to No.234).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (12/08/24)

Here is the current top 20 in the ATP rankings after last week’s action, with the gap between the top three closing after Jannik Sinner failed to defend his Canadian Open title.

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Jannik Sinner 18 8,770 2 Novak Djokovic 18 8,460 3 Carlos Alcaraz 17 7,950 4 Alexander Zverev 24 6,995 5 Daniil Medvedev 18 6,355 6 Andrey Rublev ↑2 25 4,615 7 Hubert Hurkacz ↓1 22 4,215 8 Casper Ruud ↑1 23 3,890 9 Grigor Dimitrov ↑1 21 3,690 10 Alex de Minaur ↓3 23 3,480 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas 23 3,465 12 Taylor Fritz ↑1 22 3,290 13 Tommy Paul ↓1 21 3,065 14 Ben Shelton 25 2,955 15 Sebastian Korda ↑3 26 2,625 16 Holger Rune ↑1 24 2,390 17 Ugo Humbert ↓2 27 2,365 18 Lorenzo Musetti ↓2 30 2,250 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime 24 2,115 20 Sebastian Baez 29 2,000

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (12/08/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

Despite being unable to defend his Canadian Open title, Jannik Sinner has moved to within inches of confirming his place in the ATP Finals, while Andrey Rublev is back inside those all important top eight places:

1. Jannik Sinner – 6400 points

2.Carlos Alcaraz – 5950 points

3. Alexander Zverev – 5315 points

4. Daniil Medvedev – 4010 points

5. Casper Ruud – 3585 points

6. Novak Djokovic – 3160 points

7. Andrey Rublev (↑4) – 3080 points

8. Alex de Minaur (↓1) – 2905 points

9. Stefanos Tsitsipas (↓1) – 2675 points

10. Taylor Fritz (↓1) – 2580 points

Next week

Most of the eyes from the tennis world will be on the iconic Cincinnati Masters over the next week, with a very tight turnaround for some of those in the latter stages of the Canadian Open.

Jannik Sinner is the top seed at the iconic tournament, while Carlos Alcaraz makes a return to action in his first event since losing the Olympic final to Novak Djokovic, who has incidently decided to skip defending his title in Cincinnati.

There will also be numerous ATP Challenger tournaments to feast your eyes on, including in the US, the Dominican Republic, Italy and Poland.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

