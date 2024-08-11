Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the Cincinnati Open!

With the US Open fastly approaching, the Cincinnati Open is the last big opportunity for players to perfect their hard court games ahead of the final major of the year.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff:

How can you watch the Cincinnati Open (ATP/WTA 1000)?

Jannik Sinner suffered only his fifth defeat of the year against Andrey Rublev in Montreal, but despite fears over a potential injury scare the Italian appears to be heading to the tournament in Cincinnati.

Leaving Montreal. Results don’t always go your way. Some positives to take and I start again in Cincinnati next week. Cheers @jackdraper0 . That was good fun pic.twitter.com/B9qXEtJ0CQ — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) August 11, 2024

However, the World No.1 will have to vastly improve on his three previous appearances at the Masters 1000 tournament, as he is yet to surpass the third round in Cincinnati.

Sinner also has to contend with the reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, who is playing his first tournament since losing the Olympic final.

Alcaraz was left in tears last year in Cincinnati, after losing in the final to Novak Djokovic despite having a championship point, and will want to go one better in 2024.

Some of the other top seeds in the draw include former champions Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, as well as Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and American hopefuls Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton.

There is also the lurking threat of wildcard Matteo Berrettini, who is on a 10-match winning streak after winning clay court titles in Gstaad and Kitzbuhel.

Berrettini will look to continue this winning in Cincinnati, but will have to do it the hard way against 15th seed Holger Rune in the first round.

In the women’s draw Iga Swiatek is the top seed, as she looks to move on from the disappointment of not winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

The pathway for our men’s and women’s top two seeds is set 🏆🔒 pic.twitter.com/sPQPdU8IWb — Cincinnati Open (@CincyTennis) August 10, 2024

Cincinnati is one of the few WTA 1000 titles that Swiatek is yet to win, but there are five former champion’s in the field including last year’s winner Coco Gauff, Victoria Azarenka, Madison Keys, Karolina Pliskova and Caroline Garcia.

Wildcards have been awarded to Grand Slam champion’s Caroline Wozniacki and Bianca Andreescu, alongside American hopefuls Peyton Stearns and Caroline Dolehide, while former No.1 Naomi Osaka has to settle for the qualifying draw.

Don’t miss Osaka and Blinkova in this epic first round qualifying match! One Match To Watch presented by @CreditOneBank pic.twitter.com/KUCoXwYA4h — Cincinnati Open (@CincyTennis) August 11, 2024

You can watch the Cincinnati Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as across other parts of Europe, or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America. You can also watch the ATP tournament on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the 125th edition of the iconic tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here or the WTA website here.

READ MORE – Cincinnati Open 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner