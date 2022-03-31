ATP Masters 1000 debutant becomes lowest-ranked Miami Open semi-finalist ever

Francisco Cerundolo has continued his incredible Miami Open run to become the lowest-ranked ATP pro ever to reach the semi-finals of the Masters 1000 event.

Not only that, but the Argentinian world number 103 has achieved the feat on his Masters 1000 main draw debut.

Moreover, the 23-year-old came into the tournament with just a 10-14 win-loss record at ATP tour level, with all 10 wins coming on clay and none on hard, holding an 0-2 record on the surface at tour level.

As such, Cerundolo’s first round Miami Open match against Tallon Griekspoor was his first hard court tour level victory.

Cerundolo has since progressed past 16th seed Reilly Opelka, 22nd seed Gael Monfils, 28th seed Frances Tiafoe, and ninth seed and 2021 finalist Jannik Sinner.

Cerundolo said after Sinner retired from their match: “Right now, I don’t know I feel strange.

“Suddenly we shook hands so I was like ‘what happened?’

“I didn’t know what was wrong with him.

“So, I wish him a speedy recovery, he’s a great player, a great person.”

Granted, fortune has favoured Cerundolo as both Opelka and Sinner retired from their matches with the Argentinian.

Nonetheless, the newcomer has enjoyed an exceptional run in Miami and faces sixth-seeded world number eight Casper Ruud for a place in the final.

Both men will be vying for their first Masters 1000 final appearance, with Ruud having previously reached three semi-finals.

All of those came on clay, at Rome 2020, plus Monte Carlo and Madrid in 2021.

While currently ranked 103rd in the world, Cerundolo has already secured himself a new career-high of at least 51st in the world with his run.

That position is 25 spots higher than his previous career-high of 76th achieved in February of this year.

