Jannik Sinner claims he ‘remains optimistic’ about doping appeal

Jannik Sinner has provided an update on his doping case appeal, as he looks ahead to playing at the ‘special’ ATP Finals in Turin.

Sinner is the top seed at the ATP Finals this year, after winning a tour-leading seven titles including the Australian Open and the US Open.

The Italian had to miss the Paris Masters last week due to a ‘viral illness’, but appears to be feeling better ahead of playing in-front of his home crowd in Turin.

“Many things make [this tournament] special,” Sinner told the ATP. “First of all, being an Italian and playing in Italy. I haven’t played in Italy this year, because I missed Rome. That was a really tough one, but I am even more excited and happy to be here.”

The World No.1 continued, “[My season] is very highly rated. I would have never imagined to win so many things this year. Many things have happened.

“Thinking back to how everything started in Australia… For me, it’s about always trying to improve as a player, as a person, as a human being. I’m even more proud and happy with how I am evolving. Hopefully next year it will also be this process of improvement.”

The ATP Finals are likely to have even more meaning to Sinner this year, due to his ongoing battle after failing two anti-doping tests back in March.

Sinner tested positive for the banned substance clostebol following Indian Wells, but was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

However, the saga continued after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced that they would be appealing the case and were seeking a ban of up to two years for Sinner.

This case will be taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but Sinner has revealed that he has no more updates on any potential outcome, “We don’t know anything yet. It’s not a pleasurable situation to be in but we remain optimists.”

Sinner will look to put this to the back of his mind for the time being, as he begins his ATP Finals campaign on Sunday against Alex de Minaur.

Inside the baseline…

It has been a very turbulent season for Jannik Sinner, who has battled with both this doping case since March, but still managed to have such an impressive season as the best player in the world. Sinner reached the ATP Finals final last year, and will be the huge favourite to go all the way in 2024, especially as he will be spurred on by the Italian crowd in Turin on his favourite hard courts.

