Ash Barty announced to make Wimbledon return

Ash Barty has been confirmed to make her competitive return to Wimbledon, in the Australian’s first appearance at SW19 since winning the title in 2021.

Barty was announced to be taking part of the invitation doubles event at Wimbledon next month, that features former legends in an exhibition tournament for fans to enjoy.

In a post on social media last night, Wimbledon revealed the news of Barty’s inclusion, “Delighted to have our 2021 singles champion Ash Barty returning for this year’s Invitational Doubles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

It will be Barty’s first match at the grass major since winning the singles title three years ago, when she beat Karolina Pliskova in the final to claim her maiden title at the tournament.

After winning her home major at the Australian Open in 2022, Barty made the shock announcement that she would be retiring from the sport at just 25-years-old.

And last year, Barty welcomed her first child, Hayden, with husband Garry Kissick.

Not only is Barty set to play invitational doubles at Wimbledon, but the three-time Grand Slam champion is also part of the BBC’s commentary team for The Championships.

Barty is set to play with former doubles partner and compatriot Casey Dellacqua, with the invitational events taking place between Tuesday 9th July and Sunday 14th July.

Inside the baseline…

This announcement was not expected by many, with Ash Barty surprising lots of people by even doing commentary for The Championships this year, let alone competing in some way. And this is only going to ramp up rumours about a potential return to the WTA Tour, with the now 28-year-old undoubtedly still able to cause issues on the main tour with her great game and variety.

READ NEXT: Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka headline Wimbledon wildcard list

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner