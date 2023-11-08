Arthur Fils to headline weakened Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah

Following his breakthrough year on tour, Arthur Fils will lead the line at the Next Gen ATP Finals taking place later this month.

The 19-year-old will be eager to end his impressive season in style when he takes to the court in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he will be the no.1 seed.

Next stop ⏭️ Jeddah ⚡️@ArthurFils1 has qualified for the #NextGenATPFinals 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kRYFL9im9I — Next Gen ATP Finals (@nextgenfinals) November 8, 2023

Fils has made a significant surge in the ATP rankings over the course of the 2023 season and his strong performances at tour-level have propelled him to no.36 in the world.

He captured his first ATP title at the Lyon 250 back in May, and represented France in the Davis Cup for the first time in September.

Fils failed to capitalise on a set and a break lead against Brit Dan Evans, which contributed to France’s agonising exit in the final round of the group stage.

The French teen bounced back, however, and has since recorded strong results on tour, notably beating Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the Antwerp final.

It just keeps getting better 🔥 Fils nails the tweener and Antwerp is loving it! pic.twitter.com/ClRQi63rRi — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 21, 2023

What are the Next Gen ATP Finals and who is playing?

The Next Gen finals, which was hosted for the first time in 2017, brings together the world’s best 21-and-under players in a captivating season finale.

World no.2 Carlos Alcaraz – the winner of the 2021 edition – and Holger Rune are exempt as they take part in the Nitto ATP Finals this month, while Ben Shelton and Lorenzo Musetti have withdrawn due to physical issues.

Fils will lead the line, and is joined by Domic Stricker, Luca Van Assche, Flavio Cobolli and wildcard Abdullah Shelbayh.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from the 28 November to the 2 December, 2023, at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

READ NEXT: ATP Next Gen Finals confirmed to take place in Saudia Arabia

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner