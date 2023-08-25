ATP Next Gen Finals confirmed to take place in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has finally been confirmed as the host for the ATP Next Gen Finals, as tennis follows the likes of Formula One, boxing and football.

The tournament will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah between the 28th November and 2nd December, with $2million prize money on the line.

The Next Gen Finals feature the top eight 21-and-under singles players and have been held since 2017, with all five previous editions taking place in Milan.

✨ Jeddah is next ✨ The world's top eight 21-and-under singles players are set to put their talents on display in a new city! 📍 Jeddah 📆 28 November – 2 December 2023#NextGenATPFinals pic.twitter.com/VfnBfnMkjs — Next Gen ATP Finals (@nextgenfinals) August 24, 2023

However, the ATP have now struck a deal with Saudi Arabia that is set to continue until 2027 and chairman Andrea Gaudenzi has released a statement upon the announcement.

“The ATP Tour is truly global and exploring new markets is central to growing the game,” said Gaudenzi. “Bringing the Next Gen ATP Finals to Jeddah is our chance to inspire new fans, in a region with a vast young population, and unite audiences around tennis. Our congratulations go to Jeddah and the Saudi Tennis Federation. We look forward to building on the event’s incredible success together.”

The Next Gen Finals play a different format to the traditional best-of-three sets to six, and instead play best-of-five sets in a fast four format.

Saudi Tennis Federation President, Arij Mutabagani, spoke of how proud he is to welcome the up-and-coming talent later on in the year, “We are extremely proud that ATP has selected Jeddah to host such an important tennis event.

“The Next Gen ATP Finals embodies the philosophy of our Federation, which is to inspire young talent to reach the sport’s highest levels. We’re excited to collaborate to promote the ATP Tour’s most promising rising stars, and showcase new sporting innovations, in our special city of Jeddah.”

Former winners of the ATP Next Gen Finals

The ATP Next Gen Finals have seen some high calibre winners in its six years of existence, with three of the former champions, that includes world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, currently in the top 10.

Here are all the former winners:

2017 – Chung Hyeon

2018 – Stefanos Tsitsipas

2019 – Jannik Sinner

2021 – Carlos Alcaraz

2022 – Brandon Nakashima

