Angelique Kerber announces that she will retire at Paris Olympics

Angelique Kerber has revealed that the Paris Olympics will be her final tournament, with the former No.1 bringing an end to her 21-year career.

Kerber became professional back in 2003 as a 15-year-old and has since gone onto win 14 titles, including three Grand Slam titles (Australian Open 2016, US Open 2016 and Wimbledon 2018), and a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The German spent 18 months away from the WTA Tour before returning to action at the start of this year after giving birth to her first child, Liana, back in February 2023.

However, Kerber has struggled to meet her previous heights and has now confirmed that she will retire from the sport at the upcoming Paris Olympics in a lengthy statement on social media.

“The finish line. Before the @Olympics begin, I can already say that I will never forget #Paris2024, because it will be my last professional tournament as a tennis player,” explained Kerber. “And whereas this might actually be the right decision, it will never feel that way. Simply because I love the sport with all my heart and I’m thankful for the memories and opportunities it has given me.”

Kerber continued, “The Olympics, I’ve participated in so far, have been more than just competitions as they represent different chapters of my life as a tennis player: the climb, the peak… and now, the finish line.

“The Olympics in #London2012 came at a time, when I had my breakthrough season on the tour. I was climbing the rankings steadily and every win helped me overcome my doubts & strengthened my self-belief. It all felt like new beginnings and I was carried by excitement to new heights. The year before, in 2011, I had almost turned my back on tennis and given up on my childhood dreams.

“When I arrived at the Olympics in #Rio2016, I had just won my first Grand Slam title in Australia at the beginning of the year. My silver medal run was embedded in a rush of emotions that led to my second Grand Slam title in New York and the top of the rankings. The descent in the following year was hurtful, but I learned my lesson and Wimbledon 2018 was my biggest reward.”

The 36-year-old concluded, “And now: #Paris2024 will mark the finish line of the most incredible journey I could have ever dreamed of growing up with a racket in my hand. There are many more things I want to say and people to thank, which I will do once I completed my last match…but for now, I will take the time and soak up every second of this final episode on court. Thank you all for your support – it means the world to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelique Kerber (@angie.kerber)



Kerber will just be part of the singles draw at her third and final Olympics, with the tournament beginning on Saturday 27th July.

Inside the baseline…

It really does feel like the end of an era at the moment, with the likes of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem and now Angelique Kerber all drawing their careers to a close. Kerber has struggled to refind her form upon return this year, but that should not take away how much success she has had over the years and how much she really maximised her game. Not only that, but Kerber has always been such a joy to watch on tour and many of her matches have been classics, so she will definitely be missed.

