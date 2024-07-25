Andy Murray confirms singles withdrawal from Paris Olympics

Andy Murray has confirmed that he will only be playing doubles at the Paris Olympics, bringing an end to the 37-year-old’s decorated singles career.

Murray had suggested that this would be the case in the pre-tournament press conference, but has now revealed that he will be prioritising doubles with Dan Evans in a statement.

“I’ve take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan,” said Murray. “Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB [Great Britain] one more time.”

This means that Murray’s last singles match came in the unfortunate retirement at Queen’s Club against Jordan Thompson that led to him undergoing spinal surgery, after the Brit revealed that the Olympics would be his final ever tournament.

Murray has had a very decorated singles career that began back in 2005, winning three Grand Slam titles, 14 Masters 1000 titles, two Olympic gold medals and becoming World No.1, along with many other great achievements.

We have seen @andy_murray play his last-ever professional singles game 🥺 The @TeamGB double Olympic gold medallist has withdrawn from the singles at #Paris2024 to focus on the doubles with partner Dan Evans. pic.twitter.com/qDLtuxfuqX — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 25, 2024

There have been many big name withdrawals from the tennis event at the Olympics this week, including World No.1 Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz, Holger Rune, Marketa Vondrousova and now Murray from singles.

The tennis action will get underway on Saturday 27th July, with the draws taking place today at 11am in Paris (10am BST).

Inside the baseline…

This announcement was expected from Andy Murray, but it is still sad to have his singles career officially come to an end. What is even more disappointing is that he could not end it on his own terms, with the match against Jordan Thompson a really uncomfortable thing to watch with Murray clearly struggling from the first ball. However, Murray knows his body best and hopefully this enables him to fully focus on doubles and have a decent run with Dan Evans. And what a singles career he has had, a true legend!

