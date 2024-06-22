Andy Murray undergoing back ‘procedure’ in race to be fit for Wimbledon

Andy Murray is set to have a procedure on his back today, with the Brit attempting to be fit for Wimbledon after retiring from his second round match at Queen’s this week.

Murray claimed his first victory since 2021 at the Queen’s Club Championships on Tuesday against Alexei Popyrin, but was forced to retire after only four games against another Australian in Jordan Thompson.

This was due to a persisting back problem, with Murray admitting after the match that he wishes he had not taken to the court at all.

It is set to be the final months of Murray’s career, with the 37-year-old suggesting that either Wimbledon or the Olympics would be the most likely scene of his retirement.

And his brother Jamie Murray, who is also the tournament director of Queen’s and set to be Andy’s doubles partner at Wimbledon, spoke to the BBC on Friday about his brothers current situation.

“He [Andy] saw a specialist yesterday evening and he’s basically trying to decide what his next move is,” said the former doubles No.1. “I don’t think it’s right for me to go into that personally, that’s up to him, but I think he has got a few decisions to make.”

Jamie continued, “It’s obviously incredibly disappointing for him that this was potentially going to be his last Queen’s, last Wimbledon and Olympics, and there’s a potential that that might not be able to happen. I think he’s got to make a few decisions, and see where he goes from there.”

It was then confirmed by Andy Murray’s management team that he would be undergoing a back procedure on Saturday, “Andy is having a procedure on his back tomorrow. We will know more after this has taken place and will update further as soon as possible.”

Andy Murray now has nine days to get himself fit for a potential final Wimbledon, with the tournament getting underway on Monday 1st July.

Inside the baseline…

This is really not the situation that Andy Murray wanted or needed, with the right to go out on his own terms so important and that may be taken away from him if this back problem does not enable the Brit to play Wimbledon one last time. That being said, if the back is not up to it in nine days time then it would be better for Murray to just miss The Championships and not put himself in an awkward position where he cannot compete anywhere near the best of his ability.

