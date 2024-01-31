Andy Murray reveals he ‘won’t quit’ after recent run of poor form

Andy Murray has hit out at critics that have suggested he should retire, with the Brit winning only one of his last nine competitive matches.

Murray was defeated by Benoit Paire in Montpellier on Monday, 6-2 6(5)-7 3-7, to provide the Frenchman with his first main ATP Tour win since 2022.

This led to BBC Sport producing an article, questioning whether the former No.1 would be calling an end to his career in the near future.

However, Murray has defiantly responded on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), “Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour. I’m in a terrible moment right now, I’ll give you that.

“Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people and my mind works differently. I won’t quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of.”

This was met by support from many including fellow Grand Slam champion, Andy Roddick, who described the article as ‘thirsty’, “Preach! Imagine telling an accomplished iconic adult your opinion on what they should choose for work and when they should do it …. This is such a dumb, thirsty article. Can’t take a legacy away. Accomplishment lives forever.”

Murray’s defiant attitude is translated to his upcoming schedule, with the world No.49 set to play in Marseille, Doha and Dubai next month.

The indoor hardcourts of Marseille are up first for Murray, with the tournament beginning next week on Monday 5th February.

Inside the baseline…

Andy Murray is admittedly in a very bad patch of form at the moment, but it is nobody’s right to retire him unless that is what he wants to do. It is not as if Murray cannot qualify for these events that he is playing, as he is still inside the world’s top 50, and even if the Brit was receiving lots of wildcards – so what! Murray has provided so much to the sport and with his never say die attitude could very well pick his form back up.

