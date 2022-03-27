Andy Murray says he’s been ‘practising wrong for 18 months’ and that ‘Lendl will fix it’

Share: 0 Shares







Andy Murray trusts that he and Ivan Lendl will do good things in the near future beginning with the Brit’s extended US training block after Miami.

With his second round loss to world number two Daniil Medvedev at the Miami Masters, former world number one Murray will now be away from competition for the entire clay season as he prepares for the grass, something he announced in early February.

When asked what Lendl will bring during this extended training break, Murray admitted that a big factor will simply be pointing him in the right direction in practice.

Murray said Saturday: “I think [Lendl will bring] probably some clarity over the right way to play and the right way to practice.

“I don’t feel I have been practicing the right things probably for 18 months or so.

“It’s difficult to sort of undo that in the space of a few weeks obviously.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

“Hence one of the reasons why I’m taking a big period of training to try and change some of those things and hopefully get my game into a place where it’s more competitive against the top players again.”

The period of 18 months that Murray referred to extends back to just after the tour froze from March to August 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

Murray played his first match of 2020 in August at the Cincinnati Masters before finishing that season with just seven tour level matches under his belt.

The 34-year-old has since played an additional 47 tour level matches in 2021 and 2022, amassing a win-loss record of 25-22 in that time, a win percentage of just over 53%.

“I do feel like I played better here (in Miami) than I did at Indian Wells,” Murray continued on his recent form.

“But it’s going to take a lot of work because it’s been quite a while that I have maybe not been doing the right things on the practice court, and it takes time to maybe change some of those habits.”

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner