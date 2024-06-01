Andy Murray reveals he ‘may’ play doubles with brother Jamie at Wimbledon

Andy Murray has suggested what his plans may be for a potential final Wimbledon Championships, after the Brit suffered a first round exit in both singles and doubles at Roland Garros.

Murray competed in the doubles tournament alongside compatriot Dan Evans, as the first entirely non-French pairing to receive a wildcard for Roland Garros in 23 years.

However, their campaign did not last very long, after being beaten by the pairing of Sebastian Baez and Thiago Seyboth Wild in a close-fought straight sets defeat yesterday in Paris.

This followed on from both Murray and Evans suffering first round defeats in singles, with all six British singles players suffering the same fate.

And Murray has suggested that his defeat with Evans may have hampered their opportunity to play doubles together at the Paris Olympics, “Me and Dan obviously were hoping to have a good run here. It wasn’t to be. So don’t know if we’ll get the opportunity [to play doubles at the Olympics].

“There are guys ahead of us in the rankings, and we’ve got good doubles players in the UK. Let’s see what happens.”

The former world No.1 has been very open about the fact that he is ‘likely’ to retire after this summer, and is gearing up for what could be a final appearance at Wimbledon.

With that in mind, Andy Murray went onto tell the media that there had been talks with his brother Jamie Murray about a potential partnership at SW19 next month.

“My brother doesn’t have a partner for Wimbledon currently,” explained Andy Murray. “We have spoken a little bit about it. So may do that, but not 100% sure yet.

“We will make a decision ahead of time. Obviously Jamie, he could also get a good partner, as well. We’ll see what happens, but yeah, we’ll probably decide in the next few days.”

It would not be the first time that the Murray brothers have competed alongside one another, having played together at the Olympics and Davis Cup, as well as winning titles in Tokyo and Valencia.

Although the pair have never actually teamed up before at Wimbledon, with Andy only ever playing men’s doubles at The Championships before with Mark Hilton (2005) and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2019).

Before Murray turns his attention to Wimbledon, he will begin the grass court season at the Surbiton Challenger next week before heading to Stuttgart and Queen’s.

It was a disappointing, but almost expected Roland Garros from Andy Murray, who has only recently returned after damaging a ligament in his ankle at the Miami Open. It is almost surprising that Andy has never played doubles at Wimbledon with Jamie Murray before, but it would certainly seem a fitting end to his career at the tournament if they were to partner together once more.

