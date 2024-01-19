Andy Murray defends ‘winner’ Mirra Andreeva after commentary criticism

Andy Murray has branded Mirra Andreeva ‘a winner’ as he defended her from what he thought was harsh commentary at the Australian Open.

The 16-year-old staged a stunning comeback, defeating Diane Perry 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10-5) despite being a double-break down in the decider.

She had to save a match point along the way but emerged with a reputation enhanced as well as a spot in the second week of a Grand Slam following a similar effort at Wimbledon last year.

During the match, Andreeva showed visible frustration at the match slipping away from her, attracting criticism from the television commentary team.

However, Andy Murray was having none of it, perhaps seeing a little of himself in what the Russian teen was doing.

Tweeting after the match, Murray said: “Andreeva down 5-1 in third.

Andreeva down 5-1 in third. Commentator “she really needs to work on mental side of her game.. she’s too hard on herself when she’s losing”

30 minutes later 7-6 Andreeva wins.

Maybe the reason she turned the match round is because of her mental strength. Maybe she turned the… — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 19, 2024

“Commentator “she really needs to work on mental side of her game… she’s too hard on herself when she’s losing.” 30 minutes later 7-6 Andreeva wins.

“Maybe the reason she turned the match round is because of her mental strength. Maybe she turned the match around because she is hard on herself and demands more of herself when she’s losing/playing badly? Winner.”

Andreeva beat Ons Jabuer in round two, restricting the former Wimbledon finalist to just two games in the contest. She will face either Barbora Krejcikova or qualifier Storm Hunter in the fourth round.

Mirra Andreeva wants to ‘print out and frame’ Andy Murray comment

Andreeva was told about Murray’s tweet after her match and understandably she was thrilled with it.

In fact, she was so happy that she says she wants to print it, frame it, and look at it every day!

Mirra Andreeva says she will print Andy Murray’s tweet & put it in a frame so she can bring it everywhere: “Honestly I didn’t really think that he would watch a match, then after he would tweet, he would comment something. Honestly, I will try to print it out somehow. I don’t… pic.twitter.com/Idm200RiQh — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 19, 2024

“Honestly I didn’t really think that he would watch a match, then after he would tweet, he would comment something,” Andreeva said.

“I will try to print it out somehow. I don’t know, I will put it in a frame. I will bring it everywhere with me. I will maybe put it on the wall so I can see it every day.

“Honestly I didn’t expect him to do anything about this match.”

READ NEXT: How to watch the 2024 Australian Open for free on live stream

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner