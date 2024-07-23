Andy Murray confirms that Paris Olympics will be his ‘last ever tournament’

Andy Murray has confirmed that the Paris Olympics will be the final tournament of his career, with the Brit arriving in the Paris capital for a final farewell.

Murray had implied that he would not continue playing after Wimbledon and the Olympics, but has now confirmed this with a short statement on social media.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament,” said Murray. “Competing for Team GB have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!”

Just a few weeks ago, Murray made an emotional farewell at Wimbledon after playing doubles with his brother Jamie, with a video that saw Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Venus Williams all pay tribute to the Scot.

The 37-year-old has recently been dealing with a back issue that he had spinal surgery on just a week before Wimbledon and meant that he could only compete in doubles.

However, it seems that Murray currently intends to compete in both singles and doubles, with Dan Evans, in Paris.

The Paris Games will be Murray’s fifth Olympics, as he looks to add another medal to his two gold and one silver.

Inside the baseline…

We kind of already knew this to be the case, but Andy Murray has just settled any rumours and put to bed that this is it for him. Hopefully he can have one final hurrah on the clay of Paris, with it seeming like doubles is his most likely bet to have a run alongside Dan Evans. Some will say that Wimbledon may have been a better final tournament for Murray, but what he has achieved at the Olympics over the years is unparalleled and you could see how much representing Great Britain means to him.

Andy Murray at the Olympics

As Murray looks set to compete in his fifth and final Olympics, we have looked back at his previous appearances, including becoming the only player to win singles gold at back-to-back Games:

2008 (Beijing)

Singles – Lost in the first round to Lu Yen-Hsun, 7-6(5) 6-4

Doubles (with Jamie Murray) – Lost in the second round to Arnaud Clement and Michael Llodra, 6-1 6-3

2012 (London)

Singles – Beat Roger Federer (1), 6-2 6-1 6-4, to win the gold medal

Doubles (with Jamie Murray) – Lost in the first round to Jurgen Melzer and Alexander Peya, 5-7 7-6(6) 7-5

Mixed Doubles (with Laura Robson) – Lost in the final to Victoria Azarenka and Max Mirnyi (1), 2-6 6-3 10-8, claiming a silver medal

2016 (Rio de Janeiro)

Singles – Beat Juan Martin del Potro, 7-5 4-6 6-2 7-5, to win the gold medal

Doubles (with Jamie Murray) – Lost in the first round to Thomaz Bellucci and Andre Sa, 7-6(6) 7-6(14)

Mixed Doubles (with Heather Watson) – Lost in the second round to Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna (4), 6-4 6-4

2020/21 (Tokyo)

Singles – Did not compete

Doubles (with Joe Salisbury) – Lost in the quarter-finals to Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, 4-6 7-6(2) 10-7

